SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases V2.0 of SCS-003 Certification Standard for Veriflora Responsibly Managed Peatlands

SCS Global Services to offer certification under the updated Standard

SCS Standards is pleased to announce the publication?of version 2.0 of the SCS-003 Certification Standard for Veriflora® Responsibly Managed Peatlands.?Initially developed in 2012 as part of the SCS-001 Certification Standard for Sustainably Grown Agricultural Crops, SCS-003 became a standalone standard in 2017. The Standard establishes a comprehensive framework of environmental, social, and quality requirements for the responsible harvesting of peat moss, with the objective of stimulating continuous improvement in the peat moss industry.

"We are excited to publish the new version of this standard that better reflects updates in scientific methodology and the industry, and also better supports the increasing interest in on-product claims relating to certified peat moss," states Hannah Kasun, Standards Associate with SCS Standards, who led the standard revision process.

The Standard revision process was facilitated by ?SCS Standards, an ANSI-accredited standards development organization, in consultation with technical experts from SCS Global Services, the longstanding certification body for this program.? Comments received from industry and research organizations during the public comment period were invaluable in shaping version 2.0 of the Standard.

Updates made to version 2.0 of the Veriflora® Responsibly Managed Peatlands Standard include:??

Clarification around language usage, scope and limitations, and definitions

Updated requirements around Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory

Added requirements and guidance around claims associated with the Standard

Added requirements for entities seeking to make claims relating to purchased peat

"The Veriflora® Responsibly Managed Peatlands program provides transparency and ease of mind to users of certified peat moss. Input from researchers and other stakeholders has helped us ensure that we remain on the cutting edge of sustainability work in peat," states Alex Judd, Program Manager for the Responsibly Managed Peatlands standard with SCS Global Services.

To download a copy of the standard, please visit the SCS Standards Website: https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/certification-standard-responsibly-managed-peatlands

For SCS-003 Certification Services, please visit the SCS Global Services Website: https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/responsibly-managed-peatlands

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit?www.SCSstandards.org.?

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services?is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

