Government-run Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is tendering for the provision of technical and advisory support services for its grant programs aimed at organizations in Ireland planning to decarbonize. The tender follows a report by the SEAI that showed Ireland has a limited market for industrial heat pumps and called for greater outreach and support for businesses to install the technology. The SEAI is seeking applicants to a tender it released seeking service providers to assist it in delivering some of its grant programs for businesses. According to the tender, it will gather ...

