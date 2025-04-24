NetWitness Security LLC: NetWitness and BforeAI Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Cybersecurity with Predictive Intelligence

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetWitness, a leading provider of threat detection and response solutions, and BforeAI, a pioneer in predictive security, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the cybersecurity landscape. This collaboration integrates BforeAI's PreCrime technology into the NetWitness Platform, delivering unparalleled predictive threat intelligence to proactively identify and mitigate cyber threats.

"In today's rapidly evolving threat environment, anticipating and neutralizing cyberattacks before they occur is paramount," said John Pirc (JP), Head of Product Management at NetWitness. "By integrating BforeAI's predictive capabilities, we're empowering organizations to stay ahead of adversaries and protect their critical assets more effectively."

BforeAI's PreCrime platform leverages advanced AI and machine learning to forecast malicious activities, enabling security teams to take pre-emptive actions. This integration enhances NetWitness's ability to provide comprehensive visibility and rapid response across complex digital infrastructures.

"Our mission at BforeAI has always been to shift cybersecurity from reactive to proactive," said Luigi Lenguito, Founder and CEO at BforeAI. "Partnering with NetWitness allows us to extend our predictive insights to a broader audience, helping organizations thwart threats before they materialize."

The combined solution offers:

Predictive Threat Intelligence: Utilizing AI to identify and neutralize threats before they impact systems.

Enhanced Visibility: Providing comprehensive insights into potential vulnerabilities and attack vectors.

Accelerated Response: Enabling faster decision-making and incident response through advanced analytics.

This partnership marks a significant advancement in cybersecurity, offering organizations a powerful tool to anticipate and defend against emerging threats.

About BforeAI : BforeAI is a pioneer in Predictive Attack Intelligence and Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS). Using behavioral AI, our PreCrime platform aims to shift cyber defense from reactive to preemptive. With brand protection and threat intelligence solutions, BforeAI is the industry's fastest, most accurate automated online fraud protection. To learn more, visit bfore.ai .

About NetWitness : Founded in 1997, NetWitness is a leading threat detection & cyber security monitoring company. The NetWitness platform combines visibility, analytics, and automation into a single solution allowing customers to prioritize, respond, reconstruct, survey, investigate and confirm information about the threats in their environment and take the appropriate response-quickly and precisely. Visit netwitness.com to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672064/NW_Logo_Logo.jpg

