SeeTrue Announces Completion of Safe Skies Evaluation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeTrue Screening Ltd announces that the SeeTrue X-ray threat detection software has completed operational test and evaluation by National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies) at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Safe Skies' evaluation report, entitled SSDA-25-006 SeeTrue X-Ray Threat Detection Software was published in March 2025. This report is available to qualified airport personnel at US commercial-service airports via the Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN) or by contacting anna.hamilton@sskies.org with their request.

Safe Skies, an independent third-party, non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, conducts thorough testing of security systems' detection capabilities, reliability, and maintainability under active airport operational and environmental conditions. Safe Skies performs its evaluations under an ISO 9001:2015-approved Quality Management System.

"SeeTrue is committed to strengthening Aviation Worker Screening checkpoint security through artificial intelligence. Our AI solution is already deployed at dozens of checkpoints in U.S. airports," said Assaf Frenkel, Co-founder & CEO, SeeTrue. "The Safe Skies evaluation provides evidence of the detection capability of SeeTrue's AI solution. Airports can rely on this report to make data-driven decisions aimed at enhancing their security operations."

About ASSIST

Safe Skies' Airport Security System Integrated Support Testing (ASSIST) Program is a collaborative effort between US commercial-service airports, the Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration, Airports Council International-North America, American Association of Airport Executives, and Airport Consultants Council. Safe Skies created the ASSIST Program to fulfill its core purpose of helping airport operators meet their security responsibilities using a transparent process for identifying, selecting, and executing projects that are designed to create a more efficient and effective airport security system.

About SeeTrue



SeeTrue is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company and a global leader in prohibited items and threat detection technology, delivering a secure, fast, and efficient security screening process. SeeTrue's AI solutions integrate seamlessly with X-ray and CT scanners at airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities worldwide, making security and travel fast and secure while improving operational efficiency. SeeTrue operates from New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Amsterdam. For more information, visit our website at www.seetrue.ai.

