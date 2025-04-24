Shopware U.S.: Shopware hosts 2025 North America Partner Day, focused on solving complex commerce business challenges for merchants

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopware , the leading global open-source e-commerce platform, hosts its North America Partner Day today in Chicago at the historic The Berghoff Restaurant-a nod to Shopware's German roots. The event is designed to harbor collaboration and learning for Shopware's partner community of integrated technologies and agencies.

The event theme of "Better Together" reflects Shopware's partner-first and developer-friendly collaborative approach to supporting the needs of merchants. The "Better Together" theme will be woven throughout the day, starting with opening remarks from Shopware CEO and Co-Founder, Sebastian Hamann, celebrating the 25th anniversary for the company and the expanded role partnerships will have in Shopware's vision for the future.

Shopware's Chief Product and Technology Officer, Mark Stanley, will unveil the exciting upcoming product roadmap. Some highlights include:

Updates to B2B Components , featuring Digital Sales Rooms

, featuring Agentic Commerce AI Copilot

Composable Commerce

PaaS/SaaS any cloud infrastructure

New developer tools, training and resources

"Partner Day is one of the best things we do," said Jason Nyhus, President and GM, US Shopware. "Bringing together our tech and agency partners under one roof to connect, learn and showcase how our solutions are addressing the needs of merchants is special. We all get a chance to educate and inspire one another to continue to drive success. Truly, in this world, we are better together, and this event is a great showcase of that."

The program content will focus on complex commerce, including presentations from partners on merchant case studies, and the release of two new research reports from The Rick Watson team. The new reports reveal compelling insights and opportunities from forgotten and underserved categories of commerce.

"In the B2B landscape, it's not about being the loudest, it's about being the smartest," said Rick Watson, CEO of RMW Commerce. "These reports are about giving forgotten industries the playbook they've been missing. Partnering with Shopware has allowed us to combine sharp strategy with real-world tools for industrial, legacy sectors. We're moving past noise and focusing on actionable steps that protect and drive margin, retention, and resilience for overlooked sectors."

The program will end with growth marketing strategies from Sarah Falcon, SVP of Global Marketing for B2B Ecommerce Association, followed by an after party at The Berghoff.

To learn more about Shopware's partner ecosystem-or to join our partner community-visit https://www.shopware.com/en/partner/become-partner/

About Shopware

Shopware provides high-performance B2C and B2B ecommerce solutions-with differentiated capabilities in complex commerce business requirements and workflows-enabling global businesses to scale rapidly and efficiently. By combining the robust security of open-source technology with the agility modern businesses demand, Shopware delivers cutting-edge innovation, reliability, and unmatched adaptability.

With ready-to-deploy features and a headless, API-first architecture, Shopware empowers merchants to customize and scale the solution, creating a strong customer experience anywhere in the world. Trusted by over 50,000 companies worldwide and supported by an extensive partner ecosystem, Shopware is built to adapt and evolve alongside the ever-changing market landscape.

Top industry analysts, including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, consistently recognize Shopware for delivering impactful solutions that prioritize efficiency and long-term success. Founded in 2000 by Co-CEOs Stefan and Sebastian Hamann in Germany, Shopware continues to lead the industry in ecommerce innovation and performance.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669560/Shopware_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shopware-hosts-2025-north-america-partner-day-focused-on-solving-complex-commerce-business-challenges-for-merchants-302434470.html