Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Paladin Power, a leader in next-generation energy storage systems, today announced a joint venture with Emtel Energy USA, a global innovator in solid-state graphene energy storage technology. The partnership will focus on co-developing a fully integrated, all-in-one, lithium-free energy storage system (ESS) for residential and commercial markets.

The new system combines Paladin's advanced 30kW bidirectional inverter with Emtel's proprietary supercapacitor-based graphene cells. Paladin's inverter supports 208V systems, enables vehicle-to-grid applications, and can harness power from solar, hydrogen, EVs, backup generators, and other sources-making it one of the most flexible energy platforms on the market. Emtel's low-risk, non-chemical cells, made of synthetic and sustainable graphene, deliver ultra-fast charging, zero heat generation, and a 25-year lifespan with over 500,000 charge cycles. The technology offers nearly twice the energy density of standard LiFePO4 cells while being 60% lighter and not classified as a traditional battery.

"This is about combining two proven technologies to deliver the most advanced energy storage solution ever built in America," said Ted Thomas, CEO of Paladin Power. "We've eliminated the fire risk, the lithium restrictions, and the global sourcing issues. The system is safe, powerful, and ready for any jurisdiction, including the strictest in the country."

Thanks to its lithium-free chemistry, this breakthrough will not face the growing restrictions that lithium-based batteries do, particularly in cities like Los Angeles. And because it avoids rare earth materials tied to foreign suppliers, it offers a geopolitically resilient alternative.

"What we're building is a permanent, long-term grid replacement solution, something the market has been missing," said Thomas. "It offers communities, institutions, and utilities a clear path beyond outdated, lithium-dependent infrastructure toward something far more reliable and resilient."

Both companies will continue to operate independently while collaborating on joint marketing, installer training, national sales support, and co-branded deployments across residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

For more information about Paladin Power's best-in-class energy technology, visit www.paladinpower.com.

# # #

About Paladin Power

Paladin Power is the next-generation energy storage solution (ESS) for residential and commercial markets. Paladin's ESS is designed from the ground up to be easy to install and scalable, with an unmatched 20-year warranty. Its elegant design encloses inverters and batteries all in one system, solving today's energy problems with green energy solutions for homes, buildings and EVs. Paladin is the only ESS on the market that comes entirely in one enclosure and is NEM 3.0 ready for the California market. Paladin is proudly US-Veteran-owned and led.

About Emtel Energy USA

Emtel Energy specializes in supercapacitor-based energy storage solutions, offering high-efficiency, long-life, and eco-friendly alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. Our customized power backup solutions serve industries including data centers, telecom, oil & gas, and remote infrastructure.

Emtel Energy USA delivers next-generation energy storage systems engineered for short to long-duration performance, high efficiency, and industry-leading safety. Designed for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, Emtel's solid-state electrostatic technology offers 100% depth of discharge, near zero degradation, and superior energy density in a compact, scalable form. With U.S. manufacturing now underway for select systems, Emtel is advancing a new era of flexible, resilient, and sustainable energy solutions. Learn more at www.emtelenergyusa.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249617

SOURCE: Paladin Power Inc.