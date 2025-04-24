Global Center on Adaptation: Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, Minister of International Development for Norway Joins GCA Advisory Board

Washington DC, USA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is pleased to announce that Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, Minister of International Development for Norway formally accepted an invitation to serve on GCA's Advisory Board during the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC. This appointment underscores Norway's ongoing leadership in global climate adaptation efforts, including significant support for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP).

Accepting the appointment, Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, Minister of International Development for Norway said: "I am honored to join the Advisory Board of the Global Center on Adaptation. The challenges posed by climate change are pressing, and Norway is committed to working with partners around the world to build resilience and protect vulnerable communities. Serving on GCA's Advisory Board will enable me to further contribute to effective global adaptation strategies and continue our important work under the AAAP."

The AAAP is a joint initiative by GCA and the African Development Bank aimed at mobilizing resources and scaling up successful adaptation solutions across the African continent. Norway's funding under the AAAP supports a range of projects that empower communities to adapt to climate impacts, enhance agricultural productivity, strengthen infrastructure resilience, and address gender and social inequalities exacerbated by climate change. To date, AAAP has influenced over $15 billion in investments in 37 countries improving climate resilience for 63 million people.

Professor Patrick Verkooijen, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Center on Adaptation, welcomed Minister Aukrust to the Advisory Board, stating: "Minister Aukrust's leadership and Norway's steadfast commitment to adaptation are invaluable as we continue our work through the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program. By combining visionary policy with strategic investments, we can substantially scale up adaptation measures and build a resilient economic future."

As a member of the Advisory Board, Minister Aukrust will help guide GCA's strategy to accelerate adaptation action and leverage global partnerships. GCA looks forward to working closely with him and the Government of Norway to advance and expand the transformative initiatives made possible by the AAAP.

Notes to Editors

About the Global Center on Adaptation

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is an international organization that promotes adaptation to the impacts of climate change. It works to climate-proof development by instigating policy reforms and influencing investments made by international financial institutions and the private sector. The goal is to bring climate adaptation to the forefront of the global fight against climate change and ensure that it remains prominent.

Founded in 2018, GCA embodies innovation in its approach to climate adaptation as well as in its physical presence. It operates from the largest floating office in the world, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. GCA has a worldwide network of regional offices in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Dhaka, Bangladesh; and Beijing, China. The Center will open a new office in Nairobi, Kenya in 2025.

