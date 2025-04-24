Jumpmind, a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions, today announced it has been named POS Solution of the Year in this year's RetailTech Breakthrough Awards.

The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards are organized by RetailTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence firm that evaluates and recognizes the world's most innovative companies, products and services in the retail technology industry.

"We've purposely designed Jumpmind's POS to be flexible and adaptable to meet retailers' technology needs both today and in the future," said Jumpmind President and CEO Joe Corbin. "Our solutions enable retailers to stay ahead of the curve and offer exceptional and seamless omnichannel experiences to their customers, and we're honored to be recognized as POS Solution of the Year."

Known for its cloud-native, mobile POS platform, Jumpmind offers the industry's most modern and technologically leading POS and unified promotions functionality. Leading retailers including American Eagle Outfitters, Bath Body Works, Build-A-Bear Workshop, DTLR, Landmark Group, Petco, Reitmans Canada Ltd., Shoe Palace, The Paper Store, and The Vitamin Shoppe use Jumpmind to empower differentiated and inspired experiences for both shoppers and associates worldwide.

In January, Jumpmind announced the launch of the Jumpmind Cloud, offering retailers a new and near-effortless way to leverage its POS and unified promotions solutions and become operational in a matter of days. The Jumpmind Cloud offers a comprehensive service that is pre-configured and fully managed, providing end-to-end application solution monitoring, management, cloud delivery and support. Built on AWS and available in North America, Europe and the Middle East, the Jumpmind Cloud easily scales as retailers grow.

Jumpmind also recently expanded its global presence, with new operations in the U.K. and Ireland to serve its growing EMEA client base, as well as retailers looking to expand globally. Jumpmind was also recently recognized by Forrester as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Point-Of-Service Solutions, Q4 2024."

About Jumpmind

Jumpmind is a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions. Our cloud-native, mobile POS platform empowers retailers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With a future-proof architecture and a focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients, Jumpmind is committed to shaping the future of retail technology. Jumpmind powers inspired in-store experiences for a growing list of leading retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters, Build-A-Bear Workshop, DTLR, Petco, Reitmans Canada Ltd., Shoe Palace, The Paper Store, Landmark Group, and The Vitamin Shoppe. Learn more about Jumpmind at www.jumpmind.com.

