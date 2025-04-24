Zeus North America Mining Corp. Samples 7300 grams per tonne Silver and 4.25 percent Copper at the Great Western Property, Idaho

ZEUS NORTH AMERICA MINING CORP. (CSE:ZEUS)(OTCQB:ZUUZF)(FRANKFURT:O92) (THE "COMPANY" OR "ZEUS") is pleased to announce high-grade rock grab samples at it's Great Western Property (the "Property" or "Great Western") in Idaho. The Property is located approximately 1.5 hours northwest from Idaho Falls, ID and is road accessible. It consists of 38 lode mining claims within Butte County, Idaho.

About the Great Western Property:

The Property is located along the southern end of the Lemhi Range;

Rocks in the Great Western area include Precambrian-age phyllites which are overlain by Ordovician-age quartzites and dolomitic quartzite;

Mineralization is structurally controlled at the Property and is found along shear zones and bedding plane faults;

The mineralization at the Property is consider to be a carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") style. The Santa Eulalia Mining District in Mexico hosts the world's largest known CRD system being mined today;

A number of past producing small scale mines exist throughout the area, including the Great Western, Lookout and Wilbert mines;

In 2021, APEX Geoscience Ltd., Edmonton, Alberta conducted a rock grab sampling program for 1273180 B.C. Ltd. (acquired by Zeus, see Zeus news release dated February 12, 2024). Rock samples consisting of 68 Composite and Grab samples from historical prospects and mines on the Property were collected;

Results for rock grab samples collected in 2021 include: Five samples with up to 7300 grams per tonne silver ("g/t Ag"); Six rock grab samples contain great than 0.61 percent copper ("% Cu") up to 4.25% Cu. A historical, non-compliant 43-101resource of 4,900 indicated tons averaging 1.7 oz/t Ag, 3.6% Pb, and 0.5% Cu (McHugh et al., 1991)* exists for the Great Western mine (adjacent to but not owned by Zeus).



Recent rock grab samples by Zeus:

More recently Zeus collected 11 rock grab samples. Results include:

6 samples with greater than 97 g/t Ag including samples up to 1155 g/t Ag; 4 samples with greater than 0.17% Cu including samples up to 0.52% Cu.

Based on past and current sampling, Zeus is planning a follow-up ground geophysical program during 2025 to determine if the surface mineralization is sourced from a buried igneous/porphyry source.

Dean Besserer, President and CEO, stated, "The Great Western Property hasn't seen any modern day exploration since the industries understanding of carbonate replacement deposits has vastly improved. The chance to discovery a previous unrecognized igneous source at depth needs to be tested based on the high-grade nature of the surface samples and historical mining throughout the area".

*Adjacent Property. Resource is non-43101 compliant, has not been verified by the company and is not being treated as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. This is presented simply as a record of previous exploration at the project and to show the geological prospectively of the area. All information is derived solely from management of Zeus Mining and otherwise publicly available third-party information which are believed to be reliable, but which have not been independently verified by the Company and as a result are not guaranteed as to accuracy and completeness. Zeus's management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Zeus may not necessarily be indicative.

Other News

The Company has terminated its agreement with Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") dated April, 2024. Subsequently, the Company has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide Market-Making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. Integral will trade securities of the Company on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market of the Company's securities.

The agreement between the Company and Integral (the "Agreement") executed on April 1, 2025 is for an initial term of three months. The Agreement outlines that Integral will receive compensation of CAD$6,000 per month, with the first monthly payment paid on the signing of the Agreement by the Company, and thereafter, the fee will be payable on the first day of each month. After the third month, the Company may terminate the Agreement on 30 days written notice. There are no performance factors in the agreement and Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation.

The Company and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Integral is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is an independent CIRO-licensed investment dealer engaged in market making, investment banking and wealth management. Headquartered in Toronto, the firm operates from nine offices across Canada. The firm's FINRA-licensed US broker dealer affiliate, Integral Wealth Securities LLC, is based in Malvern, PA and provides investment banking as well as private placement services.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the President & CEO for the company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of the board of directors.

"Dean Besserer"

President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at info@zeusminingcorp.com

FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Kin Communications Inc. Ph: 604-684-6730

ZEUS@kincommunications.com

About Zeus North America Mining Corp.

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. The Company is focused on its exploration properties in the state of Idaho known as the: Cuddy Mountain; Selway; and Great Western properties, respectively. The Idaho properties consist of 101 (Cuddy Mountain), 57 (Selway) and 38 (Great Western) lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 4,200 acres. The Company's flagship Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metal Corp's Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery.

Forward Looking Statements

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include, amongst others, the Company's exploration plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of its securities or its financial or operating results (as applicable). The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Zeus North America Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire