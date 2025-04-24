Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com)a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Patrick Moriarty has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Patrick Moriarty is a seasoned financial advisor with over 20 years of experience in helping executives, entrepreneurs, individuals, and families achieve their financial goals. With a deep understanding of investment strategies, retirement planning, and wealth management, he is dedicated to providing personalized financial solutions tailored to each client's unique circumstances.

Patrick began his career in finance at Smith Barney, where he honed his skills in portfolio management and financial planning. He later joined UBS Financial Services as a Senior Vice President, where for seventeen years he successfully guided clients through various market conditions, ensuring their financial security and peace of mind. Patrick oversaw in excess of $100 million in client assets. Patrick also specializes in working with executives and founders of pre-IPO companies.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are excited to welcome Patrick to Aegis and continue our expansion in Massachusetts with experienced advisers seeking the benefits of Aegis' boutique, client-focused culture. Patrick provides a high level of personalized service to clients and is an excellent addition to our team."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Patrick is a dedicated and experienced adviser whose priorities, values, and goals mirror that of Aegis, making him a valued partner as we look to expand our presence in the region. While we look to open a new office location in the near term, his exceptional leadership will be an asset as we recruit and ensure excellent support for our financial advisers and their clients."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and can provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire