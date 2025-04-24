Chinese manufacturer Das Solar says it will open its first European PV panel assembly plant in Mandeure, eastern France, by the end of 2025. From pv magazine France Chinese solar module manufacturer DAS Solar plans to build a 3 GW solar module assembly factory in Mandeure, a commune in Doubs department in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region of eastern France. "Work on the new manufacturing facility is progressing rapidly," Frédéric Barbier, the director of the factory project, told pv magazine France, noting that it will require an initial investment of €109 million ($124. 1 million). Das Solar ...

