SK tes Expands Global ITAD and Data Center Capabilities with New Facility in Ireland

SK tes, a global leader in sustainable technology lifecycle and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, is proud to announce plans to open a new facility in Shannon, Ireland. The purpose-built 36,000 square foot site marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy, delivering full-spectrum ITAD, data center, and technology lifecycle management services to customers across Ireland.

The new facility, expected to open mid 2025, will support the rapidly growing needs of Irish enterprises, including hyperscale data centers, enabling them to scale efficiently, securely decommission assets, and embrace circularity through industry-leading reuse and recycling services. Designed with compliance, security, and sustainability in mind, the site in the Shannon area positions SK tes to better serve one of Europe's most dynamic tech ecosystems.

"With this investment in Ireland, we're expanding not just our footprint, but our promise to clients to deliver world-class ITAD and data center solutions where and when they need them," said Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer at SK tes. "Ireland is home to some of the world's most important data infrastructure. Our new Shannon facility ensures we can support these companies with fast, secure, and environmentally responsible technology lifecycle services."

The site is being engineered to provide best-in-class support for every stage of the IT lifecycle-from deployment and operation to decommissioning and certified data destruction-all backed by SK tes' global standards of quality, compliance, and security. It is especially equipped to help Irish companies meet evolving sustainability goals by optimizing asset reuse, recovering value, and reducing e-waste through responsible recycling and recovery.

"This new site is a reflection of our commitment to circularity and innovation," said Thomas Holberg, Chief Operating Officer at SK tes. "It will be purpose-built to deliver scalable, secure, and sustainable solutions that help our clients minimize their environmental impact while maximizing value from their technology investments. We're also excited to contribute to the Shannon and County Clare community by creating more than 25 new jobs in the growing tech and sustainability sectors."

Ireland's strategic position as a European technology hub makes it an ideal location for SK tes' continued growth in the region. This investment adds to the company's already robust global presence, which includes over 40 owned facilities across more than 20 countries.

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com .

SOURCE: SK tes

