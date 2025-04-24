SK tes Launches New Circular IT Facility in Shannon, Expanding Ireland's Role in Global Sustainable Tech Services

SK tes, a global leader in sustainable IT asset disposition (ITAD) and technology lifecycle services, has announced plans to open a new 36,000 square foot purpose-built facility in Shannon, marking a major vote of confidence in Ireland's thriving data and technology sector.

The new facility will deliver comprehensive ITAD, data center decommissioning, and technology lifecycle management services to some of Ireland's largest enterprises, including hyperscale data center operators, while supporting national sustainability and circular economy goals. It will also create over 25 skilled jobs in one of the country's fastest-growing tech regions.

"Ireland is at the forefront of Europe's digital economy, and our investment in Shannon reinforces our commitment to helping Irish companies manage technology securely, sustainably, and at scale," said Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer at SK tes. "This facility will allow us to meet the unique needs of Ireland's tech sector, especially large data centers, with world-class services delivered locally."

Strategically located in Shannon, County Clare, the new site positions SK tes to offer rapid, secure, and compliant services for every stage of the IT lifecycle-from equipment deployment and maintenance, to decommissioning and certified data destruction. With its ability to quickly scale operations, the facility is built to meet the evolving needs of both indigenous Irish companies and multinationals operating within the country.

"This isn't just another facility-it's a statement of intent," said Thomas Holberg, Chief Operating Officer at SK tes. "We're here to support Ireland's technology leaders as they build a more sustainable digital future. Our Shannon site will support Irish businesses in achieving their reuse and sustainability targets while creating meaningful employment and strengthening the region's role as a technology and innovation hub."

SK tes' investment comes as Ireland continues to attract major global data center infrastructure and tech companies, while placing increased emphasis on sustainability and resource recovery. With its ability to extend the lifecycle of technology assets, securely destroy data, and responsibly recycle materials, the new site directly supports the goals set out in Ireland's Climate Action Plan and Circular Economy Strategy.

The Shannon site joins SK tes' growing global network, which includes over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries, providing consistent, secure, and sustainable IT lifecycle solutions to customers around the world.

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com .

