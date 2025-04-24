CDON AB: CDON initiates review of strategic alternatives in order to realize full business potential

The Board of Directors of CDON AB ("CDON" or the "Company") initiates a review of strategic alternatives.

CDON hereby announces that its Board of Directors has decided to initiate a process to explore strategic alternatives for the Company, aiming to realize it's full potential. The evaluation process will start immediately, and the Board of Directors will consider all potential options for CDON, including, but not limited to: take-private transaction, capital raise to fund strategic growth opportunities, sale of the Company (whole or in part), as well as other strategic transactions.

The Board of Directors has retained ABG Sundal Collier as financial advisor. Vinge has been appointed as legal advisor.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Norman

Chairman of the Board

E-mail: christoffer.norman@cdon.com

Fredrik Norberg

CEO

E-mail: fredrik.norberg@cdon.com

This information is information that CDON AB is required to disclose under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication through the agency of the above contacts at 13:00 CEST on 24 April 2025.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About CDON Group

CDON AB (publ) is a leading marketplace group in the Nordics, owning and operating the online marketplaces CDON and Fyndiq. CDON Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and is headquartered in Stockholm. In 2023, CDON AB acquired Fyndiq, bringing the two platforms together under the CDON Group. Fyndiq and CDON combine technology competencies, marketplace infrastructure, and customer reach - creating a comprehensive and complementing offering for merchants and consumers alike. The Group's vision is to unleash the power of the marketplace to give the best shopping experience in the Nordics.