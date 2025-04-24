Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
[24.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.04.25
IE000LZC9NM0
5,043,332.00
USD
0
38,408,085.34
7.6156
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.04.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,628,783.00
EUR
0
21,157,261.76
5.8304
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.04.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,935,016.00
GBP
0
19,700,561.02
10.1811
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.04.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
4,983,158.96
8.0793