Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Lassila & Tikanoja's comparison figures for 1 January-31 December 2024 with the new segment structure

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock Exchange Release

24 April, 2025 at 1.00 p.m.

Lassila & Tikanoja's comparison figures for 1 January-31 December 2024 with the new segment structure

On 13 December 2024, Lassila & Tikanoja announced, that starting from January 1, 2025, Lassila & Tikanoja has three reportable segments: Circular Economy Business, which consists of the former Environmental Services and Industrial Services divisions, as well as Facility Services Finland and Facility Services Sweden. Lassila & Tikanoja renewed its operating model in 2024. At the same time, the organisational structure was also renewed to accelerate strategy execution and to support the growth of circular economy businesses.

The comparison figures with the new segment structure are presented in the tables below. The figures are unaudited. The interim report for January-March 2025, which will be published on April 29, 2025, will follow the new segment structure.

Cumulative segment information Net sales 2024 2024 2024 2024 MEUR 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 Circular Economy Business 93.0 208.2 318.6 424.0 Facility Services Finland 63.3 121.8 179.2 238.0 Facility Services Sweden 29.5 55.7 80.9 111.9 Interdivisional net sales -0.7 -1.4 -2.1 -3.1 L&T Total 185.0 384.2 576.5 770.7 Operating profit 2024 2024 2024 2024 MEUR 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 Circular Economy Business 2.3 16.2 32.4 41.2 Facility Services Finland -0.1 1.9 6.8 9.4 Facility Services Sweden -2.1 -4.6 -6.1 -35.1 Group functions and eliminations -1.8 -4.1 -4.8 -5.7 L&T Total -1.7 9.3 28.2 9.8 Adjusted operating profit 2024 2024 2024 2024 MEUR 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 Circular Economy Business 2.6 16.6 33.0 42.8 Facility Services Finland -0.1 1.9 6.8 9.6 Facility Services Sweden -2.1 -4.6 -6.0 -7.5 Group functions and eliminations -0.4 -1.1 -1.0 -1.6 L&T Total 0.0 12.7 32.7 43.2 EBITDA 2024 2024 2024 2024 MEUR 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 Circular Economy Business 12.9 37.8 64.7 84.7 Facility Services Finland 1.6 5.2 11.8 16.2 Facility Services Sweden -0.9 -2.1 -2.5 -7.0 Group functions and eliminations -1.6 -3.7 -4.2 -4.9 L&T Total 12.1 37.2 69.9 89.0 Operating profit 2024 2024 2024 2024 % of net sales 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 Circular Economy Business 2.5 7.8 10.2 9.7 Facility Services Finland -0.2 1.5 3.8 3.9 Facility Services Sweden -7.1 -8.3 -7.5 -31.3 L&T Total -0.9 2.4 4.9 1.3 Adjusted operating profit 2024 2024 2024 2024 % of net sales 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 Circular Economy Business 2.8 8.0 10.3 10.1 Facility Services Finland -0.2 1.5 3.8 4.0 Facility Services Sweden -7.1 -8.3 -7.5 -6.7 L&T Total 0.0 3.3 5.7 5.6 EBITDA 2024 2024 2024 2024 % of net sales 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 Circular Economy Business 13.9 18.1 20.3 20.0 Facility Services Finland 2.5 4.3 6.6 6.8 Facility Services Sweden -3.0 -3.8 -3.1 -6.3 L&T Total 6.5 9.7 12.1 11.5 Gross capital expenditure 2024 2024 2024 2024 MEUR 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 Circular Economy Business 10.8 20.9 28.2 35.9 Facility Services Finland 0.1 0.5 1.1 1.1 Facility Services Sweden 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Group functions and eliminations 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 L&T Total 11.1 21.7 29.7 37.5 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 2024 2024 2024 2024 MEUR 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 Circular Economy Business 10.6 21.6 32.4 43.4 Facility Services Finland 1.7 3.4 5.1 6.8 Facility Services Sweden1 1.2 2.5 3.6 28.1 Group functions and eliminations 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.9 L&T Total 13.8 27.9 41.6 79.2 1 Includes impairment of goodwill totalling EUR 23.3 million recognised in December 2024. Capital employed 2024 2024 2024 2024 EUR million 31 Mar 30 Jun 30 Sep 31 Dec Circular Economy Business 310.8 315.0 309.3 299.7 Facility Services Finland 22.2 21.3 22.2 17.0 Facility Services Sweden 59.8 58.2 58.7 29.9 Group functions and eliminations 24.9 37.5 50.1 49.5 L&T Total 417.6 432.0 440.3 396.1 Return on capital employed (ROCE) 2024 2024 2024 2024 % 31 Mar 30 Jun 30 Sep 31 Dec Circular Economy Business 13.1 13.5 13.0 13.8 Facility Services Finland 18.6 29.2 33.8 51.4 Facility Services Sweden -8.2 -9.2 -11.7 -77.9 L&T Total 9.7 9.7 9.0 3.3 Number of employees at the end of 2024 2024 2024 2024 the review period 31 Mar 30 Jun 30 Sep 31 Dec Circular Economy Business 2,214 2,410 2,276 2,168 Facility Services Finland 4,257 4,519 4,196 4,140 Facility Services Sweden 1,103 1,100 1,149 1,032 Group functions and eliminations 112 113 105 101 L&T Total 7,686 8,142 7,726 7,441

Segment information by quarter Net sales 2024 2024 2024 2024 MEUR 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 Circular Economy Business 93.0 115.2 110.4 105.4 Facility Services Finland 63.3 58.5 57.4 58.8 Facility Services Sweden 29.5 26.2 25.2 31.0 Interdivisional net sales -0.7 -0.7 -0.7 -1.0 L&T Total 185.0 199.2 192.3 194.2 Operating profit 2024 2024 2024 2024 MEUR 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 Circular Economy Business 2.3 13.9 16.2 8.9 Facility Services Finland -0.1 2.0 4.9 2.6 Facility Services Sweden -2.1 -2.5 -1.5 -29.0 Group functions and eliminations -1.8 -2.4 -0.7 -0.9 L&T Total -1.7 11.0 18.9 -18.4 Adjusted operating profit 2024 2024 2024 2024 MEUR 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 Circular Economy Business 2.6 14.0 16.4 9.9 Facility Services Finland -0.1 2.0 4.9 2.8 Facility Services Sweden -2.1 -2.5 -1.5 -1.5 Group functions and eliminations -0.4 -0.8 0.1 -0.6 L&T Total 0.0 12.7 20.0 10.5 EBITDA 2024 2024 2024 2024 MEUR 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 Circular Economy Business 12.9 24.8 26.9 20.0 Facility Services Finland 1.6 3.7 6.6 4.3 Facility Services Sweden -0.9 -1.3 -0.4 -4.5 Group functions and eliminations -1.6 -2.2 -0.5 -0.7 L&T Total 12.1 25.1 32.7 19.1 Operating profit 2024 2024 2024 2024 % of net sales 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 Circular Economy Business 2.5 12.1 14.6 8.4 Facility Services Finland -0.2 3.4 8.6 4.4 Facility Services Sweden -7.1 -9.6 -5.8 -93.5 L&T Total -0.9 5.5 9.8 -9.5 Adjusted operating profit 2024 2024 2024 2024 % of net sales 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 Circular Economy Business 2.8 12.1 14.8 9.4 Facility Services Finland -0.2 3.4 8.6 4.7 Facility Services Sweden -7.1 -9.6 -5.8 -4.8 L&T Total 0.0 6.4 10.4 5.4 EBITDA 2024 2024 2024 2024 % of net sales 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 Circular Economy Business 13.9 21.6 24.4 18.9 Facility Services Finland 2.5 6.3 11.5 7.3 Facility Services Sweden -3.0 -4.8 -1.4 -14.5 L&T Total 6.5 12.6 17.0 9.9 Gross capital expenditure 2024 2024 2024 2024 MEUR 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 Circular Economy Business 10.8 10.0 7.3 7.7 Facility Services Finland 0.1 0.4 0.6 0.0 Facility Services Sweden 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Group functions and eliminations 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 L&T Total 11.1 10.5 8.0 7.8 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 2024 2024 2024 2024 MEUR 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 Circular Economy Business 10.6 10.9 10.8 11.1 Facility Services Finland 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 Facility Services Sweden1 1.2 1.3 1.1 24.5 Group functions and eliminations 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 L&T Total 13.8 14.1 13.8 37.5 1 Includes impairment of goodwill totalling EUR 23.3 million recognised in December 2024.

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 7,400 people. Net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 770.7 million.

