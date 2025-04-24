Powerful Cloud Archival Capabilities Expand Smart Communications' Market-Leading Conversation CloudPlatform

Smart CommunicationsTM, the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications, today announces it has acquired Joisto, a cloud data archive company. As a result, customers will now have the ability to seamlessly store, manage and retrieve digital records and documents, while meeting the stringent requirements for data retention that govern regulated industries worldwide.

"We're delighted to incorporate Joisto's deep expertise in cloud archival into Smart Communications," said Leigh Segall, CEO of Smart Communications. "Our leading Conversation Cloud Platform already enables our customers to manage sophisticated customer conversations at tremendous scale. With the addition of Joisto, we will extend these capabilities to meet an increasing need for regulatory-compliant and readily accessible storage of these conversations in the cloud. Together we will support customers worldwide as they continue their journey to modernize and transform customer conversations."

Joisto's cloud-based archive solution is built to seamlessly connect to a wide range of core solutions across corporate ecosystems using a comprehensive set of APIs. This enables customers to store, manage, and retrieve documents, irrespective of their source. With powerful data-ingestion capabilities and a modern, scalable, cloud architecture, Joisto easily meets customer requirements to store large volumes of documents, while enabling access from any location. Built with industry regulations and retention rules in mind, Joisto supports compliance with GDPR while driving enhanced document integrity, document authorization and user validation.

"Joisto is thrilled to join forces with Smart Communications," commented Joisto CEO, Tommi Hänninen. "We deeply understand the importance of archival in regulated industries and we are especially proud to partner with an organization that is equally passionate about providing industry-leading capabilities through a modern, cloud-based architecture. The combination of Smart Communications and Joisto represents an exciting step forward for both companies and our customers."

The acquisition comes alongside a period of sustained, rapid growth for Smart Communications, as the company has consolidated its leadership position in the cloud CCM (Customer Communications Management) and IXM (Interaction Experience Management) sectors and earned recognition for its strength among today's leading healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government organizations. In addition, analyst firms including IDC, Aspire, Aragon, Datos, and Celent have once again ranked Smart Communications as a strategic leader and highlighted the company's vision, cloud strategy, and product innovation.

As Smart Communications extends capabilities across the Conversation Cloud with this acquisition, the company will continue to integrate and partner with leading platform vendors worldwide to make ongoing customer conversations and archival seamless for the enterprises we serve.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications provides the platform that leading organizations trust to deliver personalized, consistent, and compliant conversations across all touchpoints and channels. The Conversation Cloud consists of SmartCOMM, for enterprise-scale customer communications, SmartIQ for digital forms transformation, and SmartDX for trade documentation. Over 650 enterprise organizations across the globe rely on Smart Communications to simplify and automate complex processes and deliver highly secure, frictionless experiences across the customer lifecycle. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com

About Joisto

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Joisto is a leading provider of pure cloud data archival and management solutions. Over 700 end customers make use of Joisto's solutions to store, manage and retrieve their digital records and documents, ensuring that they meet regulatory requirements specific to their industry and geography. The Joisto platform leverages a modern, multi-tenant, SaaS architecture to ensure rapid scalability to meet the proliferating archival needs of customers, whilst meeting the archival compliance certification ISO146412. To learn more, visit joisto.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424187723/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Smartcommunications@rlyl.com