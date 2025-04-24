Goa Tourism: Goa to deepen Middle East ties with focus on high-value, authentic travel experiences at ATM Dubai 2025

From culture, wellness, to community experiences, India's most iconic destination sets its sights on the Gulf travellers

PANAJI, India, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goa Tourism is all set to make a dynamic impression at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, taking place from 28th April to 1st May, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With a strong and growing interest from the Gulf region, Goa's participation aims to deepen engagement with Middle East travellers, travel trade partners, and tourism investors by spotlighting high-value experiences rooted in luxury, wellness, culture, and sustainability.

The Goa Tourism pavilion at ATM Dubai will introduce a compelling vision- one that moves beyond the beaches, and highlights a destination rich in heritage, spiritual depth, backwater adventures, culinary richness, and immersive community-led tourism.

The delegation will showcase curated offerings including luxury boutique stays, exclusive cultural trails, wellness retreats, high-end weddings, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE)-ready venues, and family-friendly getaways - all underpinned by robust infrastructure and seamless connectivity.

In line with this year's ATM theme - Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity - Goa will highlight its expanding air connectivity, a vital enabler in building deeper travel and trade relationships with the Middle East. With direct international flights to Goa from key cities like Dubai and Sharjah the state is fast emerging as a convenient and accessible getaway for Gulf travellers. Goa is connected to the world through Manohar International Airport at Mopa and Goa International Airport at Dabolim.

Goa is the first state in India to adopt Regenerative Tourism, where visitors are invited to not just travel sustainably, but actively contribute to local well-being and ecological restoration. From organic farm experiences and heritage walks to village immersions and artisanal markets, Goa is shaping a tourism model where authenticity and responsibility go hand-in-hand.

A state known for its warmth and hospitality; Goa has always welcomed people from across the world with open arms. It remains a culturally inclusive and traveller-friendly destination, where every guest is treated like family - making it an ideal getaway for Gulf residents seeking relaxation, connection, and authenticity.

A series of B2B meetings, networking sessions, and media interactions are planned to strengthen partnerships with leading travel agents, media outlets, hospitality groups, and investors across the UAE and the wider Middle East.

Speaking ahead of the event, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, India, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, stated, "Goa is evolving into a global model for regenerative and community-based tourism. Our participation at ATM Dubai reflects our focus on quality tourism that enriches both visitors and our local communities. We welcome Gulf travellers to explore Goa in new, meaningful ways - all year round."

Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, India, Shri Kedar Naik, said, "The Arabian Travel Market is a significant platform for us to connect with global industry leaders and showcase Goa's multifaceted offerings. We are witnessing growing interest from the Gulf region, and this is an excellent opportunity to strengthen our visibility and build long-term relationships."

Goa's presence at ATM 2025 highlights its vision to be a premium, inclusive, and future-ready destination - inviting Middle East travellers to discover the many layers of a region that is as soulful as it is spectacular.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672538/Rohan_A_Khaunte_Minister_Goa_Tourism.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goa-to-deepen-middle-east-ties-with-focus-on-high-value-authentic-travel-experiences-at-atm-dubai-2025-302437424.html