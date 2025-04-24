Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Real estate tech company Knocknock unveils its mobile application designed for realtors. The app, available on the App Store and Google Play, signifies a major milestone for the company in its ambition to become the go-to platform for real estate professionals globally for their property transactions.

Knocknock Launches Mobile App for Realtors

Knocknock founders Igor Karpikov and Vladimir Saraniuk designed the application with an easy-to-use mobile interface, enabling real estate agents to perform various tasks with ease, such as managing property listings, creating professional presentations, and collaborating with their fellow agents easily in an internal marketplace. With its features, the company aims to enhance productivity among and simplify workflows for real estate agents, empowering them towards success.

One of the app's standout features is its voice-activated AI tool. The tool allows agents to add property listings without much effort and significantly reduces time spent on administrative tasks. Knocknock believes that the tool can help agents focus on building client relationships and business development to drive success in the ever-competitive real estate market.

"The app's very important to us. It symbolizes the first step in our plan to simplify the entire real estate ecosystem," Knocknock co-founder and CEO Igor Karpikov noted. "We're determined to provide real estate professionals with the tools they need to simplify their workflows and serve clients more effectively, no matter where they are."

Knocknock plans to broaden the app's capabilities over the next 18 months to support not only real estate agents, but also buyers, tenants, landlords, developers, and home service providers - gradually creating a comprehensive platform that serves everyone involved in property transactions. These updates will handle everything in the entire process, from property searches to renovation coordination.

Additionally, the company launched a micro-product last December 2024. The tool RealitySlides.com generates property presentations via WhatsApp using AI. This tool can help real estate professionals secure clients by simplifying presentations and strengthening client relationships.

With over 9,000 agents in 118 countries, Knocknock's platform continues to gain global traction. As it continues to address industry inefficiencies, Knocknock expects more professionals and stakeholders to use its platform, enabling growth among all users worldwide.

"While the current version focuses on real estate agents," points out Karpikov, "Knocknock sees this as the foundation for a much broader ecosystem - one where every stakeholder in the real estate journey can benefit from a streamlined, digital-first experience. We're excited to see how our users will grow with the platform as we continue to expand its features and build an integrated global real estate ecosystem."

Real estate professionals can now download the Knocknock mobile app from the App Store and Google Play to build their property databases and leverage the platform's powerful tools. Visit knocknock.me to learn more about how the company's platform can simplify property management and enhance workflows.

About Knocknock

Knocknock is a real estate technology company committed to transforming the present real estate sector. Knocknock's long-term vision is to unify real estate interactions within a single, easy-to-use platform - improving transparency, simplifying collaboration, and supporting smarter workflows across the entire industry. The company's goal is to help everyone in the real estate ecosystem work better together, starting with agents and steadily expanding its reach to more users and use cases.

