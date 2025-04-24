Wirex Limited: Wirex Named Finalist at the ICA Compliance Awards Europe 2025

LONDON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global leader in digital payments and Web3 money solutions, has been selected as a finalist for the "Compliance Culture Initiative of the Year" at the International Compliance Association (ICA) Compliance Awards Europe 2025.

Wirex's nomination is a direct result of its strategic investment in a compliance-first culture, supported by an experienced global compliance team and enterprise-grade risk management systems.

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex, commented: "Wirex was founded on the belief that financial freedom should go hand in hand with regulatory responsibility. To meet this aim, we created a compliance culture designed to meet today's global standards-and to anticipate tomorrow's. Being named a finalist is a testament to our team's dedication to building a resilient and trustworthy financial ecosystem."

With more than 6 million users worldwide and a suite of regulated digital asset services, Wirex continues to set the benchmark for how fintechs can scale responsibly while maintaining rigorous compliance standards.

Dmitry Lazarichev, Co-Founder of Wirex, added: "A strong compliance culture is foundational to any sustainable fintech business. Wirex is confident that we can grow in a safe and sustainable manner with regulatory foresight and a deep respect for the frameworks that protect consumers and institutions alike."

Wirex is supervised by multiple regulators across the UK, EU, and APAC regions. It holds a license from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is a registered Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC (Australia), and operates in Singapore under an exemption granted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) pursuant to the Payment Services (Exemption for Specified Period) Regulations 2019. The company also upholds industry-leading standards in regulatory compliance, including AML, CTF, sanctions, and fraud detection.

"This nomination validates the comprehensive and strategic work we've undertaken to strengthen compliance across Wirex's global footprint," said Chet Shah, the Global Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Wirex. "Rather than treating compliance as a back-office function, we've embedded it into the fabric of our business-from executive decision-making to product design. Our initiative empowers teams company-wide to understand and champion compliance, helping us operate ethically while enabling innovation at scale. How we manage Risk and Compliance in Wirex is now a competitive advantage."

Hosted by the ICA, the annual awards celebrate excellence, collaboration, and innovation in the compliance and financial crime prevention sectors. The judging panel comprises some of the most respected figures in the industry, including:

Lisa Bennett , Legal Compliance Director, Mastercard

, Legal Compliance Director, Mastercard Caroline Braddock , Civil Ethics and Compliance Officer, Rolls-Royce

, Civil Ethics and Compliance Officer, Rolls-Royce Samer Jannoun , Head of Regional Ethics and Compliance Special Oversight, Meta

, Head of Regional Ethics and Compliance Special Oversight, Meta Dane Pedro , Presiding Justice and Magistrate, Ministry of Justice, UK

, Presiding Justice and Magistrate, Ministry of Justice, UK Chris Watkins , Head of Compliance & ESG, Renewable Power Capital

, Head of Compliance & ESG, Renewable Power Capital Ben Westwood, Head of Compliance & DPO, Motor Insurers Bureau

Winners will be announced during a gala ceremony at the Park Plaza Westminster in London on 26 June 2025.

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

