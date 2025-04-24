Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - In a matter of days, College of DuPage Criminal and Justice Studies Professor Tauya Forst's world expanded in the most unexpected, beautiful way.

It began with a phone call. A two-day-old baby girl was in need of a home. Forst and her husband didn't hesitate. Overnight, they became first-time parents-fulfilling a dream they had long shared.

While caring for a newborn and navigating sleepless nights, Forst continued doing what she loves: teaching. With students always top of mind, she transitioned her courses virtually, while her husband-an adjunct faculty member at the College-stepped in to teach her in-person Constitutional Law course.

"I'm grateful that I work at an organization where I can do this," she said. "I've received so much support."

Then came another blessing. In the midst of adapting to new motherhood, Forst learned she had been named COD's 2024-2025 Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member.

"I was so surprised, and everyone keeps asking me why," she said. "But people don't always realize the depth and breadth of excellence across COD's faculty and staff. Our people are excellent. Being picked out from this level of caliber is an honor."

Forst's students didn't hesitate when given the option to stay with her online or switch to a substitute.

"When I told them what was going on and asked what they preferred, they said, 'Just tell us what we need to do-we want to stick with you.' The support has been overwhelming."

But connection with students has always been a hallmark of Forst's teaching. Since joining COD in 2012, she's approached her work not just as a professor, but as a sponsor and advocate.

"I consider myself a sponsor for my students," she said. "I use restorative practices to learn their strengths and challenges, and I look for opportunities that allow them to sharpen those skills. And when I find them, I speak up on their behalf. Our students often come to us uncertain of where they're going. We need to pour into them at that moment."

The impact of Forst's work is tangible. One moment that's stayed with her came from a student in her Constitutional Law class.

"He told me, 'Once I learned the things you taught me, I turned around and taught them to my entire family. We all took the citizenship test, and we are all citizens now.' That reminded me that this work literally changes lives. And it's why I approach every course with that level of seriousness and care."

Forst sees teaching as a constant evolution, one that keeps her humble and grounded.

"Teaching has taught me that I don't know as much as I thought I knew and that being a good learner is essential to being a good teacher," she said. "It's also taught me patience. Sometimes a student is struggling in class, and it turns out they're homeless. Or grieving a loss. There's always more behind the surface. That's why we have to meet students where they are and walk with them."

Forst earned her bachelor's degree at Bradley University, a Master of Science in Criminal and Justice Studies at Grand Canyon University and her law degree at Northern Illinois University, after which she amassed an impressive range of legal experiences. She was a mitigation specialist in a death penalty case and disposed of more than 200 juvenile cases, and later she founded her own firm and was general counsel to 20 small- to medium-size companies.

At COD, Forst brings together her love of law and education to guide students toward meaningful careers in criminal justice.

"It is the intersection which leads students to paths where they are able to reach their highest potential," she said. "I want them to leave with the tools to question information and determine its validity. And I hope they see that criminal justice must offer a restorative perspective to truly succeed."

Forst draws strength from her faith, her parents, and her husband, who have always encouraged her to be her best self. She also finds deep inspiration in her students.

"I'm amazed by their resilience-their educational, personal and professional accomplishments overwhelm me," she said. "Teaching gives me a chance to learn just as much as I teach."

As she embraces both motherhood and this professional milestone, Forst remains grounded in gratitude.

"Right now, my blessings are abundant."





COD Criminal and Justice Studies Professor Tauya Forst is COD's Collegewide Outstanding 2024-2025 Faculty Member



