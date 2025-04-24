Spacetop also available for the first time internationally through collaboration with Deutsche Telekom, expanding distribution and product development with SHI International Corp and Intel Corp, respectively

Today, Sightful announces the launch of Spacetop for Windows, marking a pivotal acceleration in its mission to redefine mobile productivity through Augmented Reality. Known for building the world's first AR laptop as a complete hardware-software solution, Sightful is now bringing the power of Spacetop to the world's most popular OS with a software-only offering designed for the rapidly growing category of AI laptops.

Spacetop for Windows unlocks a private, immersive, and endlessly expandable virtual workspace anywhere, enabling professionals to carry a multi-monitor setup in their backpack. No matter where users are-on a train, in a café, or on a plane-Spacetop provides a powerful, private workspace that's invisible to those around them.

"Spacetop is exactly why AI PCs were designed it unlocks the true power of the architecture," said Tamir Berliner, CEO and co-founder of Sightful. "For four years while we developed Spacetop, the number one request from users and businesses was 'When is it coming to Windows?' Today is that day. The rise of AI laptops not only accelerated our mission to use software to reach scale but unlocked huge new possibilities for what an AR workspace can do when combined with the power of AI."

Sightful becoming a software-only solution was always central to the company's long-term vision. Initially, the company developed its own hardware to deliver on the promise of productive AR-and waited for the industry to catch up. The emergence of AI PCs, equipped with dedicated NPUs alongside powerful and power-efficient CPUs and GPUs, represented a turning point. Canalys forecasts that nearly 1 in 5 PCs shipped in 2024 will be AI-capable, rising to over 60% by 2027. The market is ready, and so is Spacetop.

Spacetop for Windows brings the familiar functionality of a laptop with the freedom of AR. Users can place applications anywhere in a 100"+ spatial canvas: messaging apps off to the side, giant spreadsheets front and center, documents stretched vertically, all while maintaining complete privacy.

Key features include:

Spacetop works with consumer and business apps that power productivity every day for Windows users Push, slide, and rotate your workspace with intuitive keystrokes

that keeps your workspace with you on the go, whether in a plane, train, coffee shop, Ubering, or on your sofa Bright, crystal-clear display that adjusts to lighting for use indoors and out

, designed to feel familiar yet unlock the potential of spatial computing vs. a simple screen extension All-day comfort with lightweight glasses (83g)

with lightweight glasses (83g) Massive 100" display for a multi-monitor multi-window expansive workspace

for a multi-monitor multi-window expansive workspace Ergonomic benefits help avoid neck strain, hunching, and squinting at a small display

Importantly, Spacetop preserves the privacy and focus of a home office setup in any environment. Sensitive work- confidential personal or client information, legal contracts, financial data, and more-remains visible only to the user, even in public spaces.

Beginning April 24th, 2025, customers can order the Spacetop Bundle at $899, which includes:

XREAL Air Ultra 2 AR glasses

12-month Spacetop subscription (renews annually at $200)

Optional optical lenses are also available for an additional cost:

Prescription single-vision lens inserts $50

Prescription progressive-vision lens inserts $150

In addition to the launch of Spacetop for Windows, for the first time, Spacetop will be available internationally, expanding beyond the U.S. into Germany, with more countries to follow in 2025.

"Demand for Spacetop has never been limited by geography," said Berliner. "Now that the hardware ecosystem has matured, we're thrilled to meet that global demand through trusted international partners."

This expansion is supported by a new strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom, who will help bring Spacetop to their large B2B customer base. Additional collaborations with SHI International Corp, and Intel, will bring new distribution channels for Spacetop enterprise sales, as well as ongoing strategic product development efforts with Intel Corporation.

"Sightful's Spacetop redefines mobile productivity with a virtual 100' workspace-empowering our B2B customers with secure, flexible, and digitized solutions for the future of work," said Dr. Maximilian Ahrens, Senior Vice President, T Digital of Deutsche Telekom.

"SHI is thrilled to partner with Spacetop in launching their cutting-edge AR solution, seamlessly integrating with 2 of our largest tech partners, Microsoft and Intel, in revolutionizing the user experience in the PC world. The reactions within SHI, our partners, and customers have had while experiencing Spacetop is astounding. There's just nothing like it," said Amy Troxell, Director of End User Device Overlay Partners at SHI International Corp.

The PC market continues to flourish globally, and the mixed reality boom is only getting stronger. The strategic collaboration between Sightful and Intel will bring better and smarter productivity solutions to customers worldwide.

Spacetop for Windows is optimized for modern AI laptops that support high-performance spatial computing. Some of the recommended systems include:

Dell XPS Core Ultra 7 (32GB)

HP Elitebook

Lenovo Yoga Slim

ASUS Zenbook

Acer Swift Go 14

MS Surface Pro for Business (Ultra 7)

**note: the above is a partial list of compatible laptops for spec reference only

While PC compatibility continues to grow, Sightful expects that many early adopters are already upgrading to these next-gen AI devices. The company is also anticipating many users who may upgrade in order to make full use of a 100" mobile office anywhere, privately.

Spacetop is not just a product-it's a platform. With over $61 million raised in venture funding, Sightful is building toward a future of broad compatibility, supporting multiple compute platforms, devices, and glasses manufacturers.

"We formed Sightful in 2020, based on a belief that augmented reality is the right direction to take personal computing. Massive companies like Apple, Meta, Google-they all seem to agree that AR is the future. But we're focused on delivering value now," said Tomer Kahan, co-founder and COO. "Spacetop is for people who need to work-securely, comfortably, and powerfully-today."

Spacetop for Windows is available for purchase as of April 24, 2025 at www.sightful.com.

About Sightful

Sightful is dedicated to transforming the world around us for the work-from-anywhere movement, delivering productivity and privacy through augmented reality. Founded by spatial computing veterans Tamir Berliner (PrimeSense [acquired by Apple], Magic Leap), and Tomer Kahan (Broadcom, N-trig [Acquired by Microsoft], Magic Leap), Sightful brings together a team of experts in product management, UX/UI, core software, cloud, applications, computer vision, artificial intelligence, systems, and design, along with best-in-class partners. Sightful investors include Corner Ventures, Aleph, and more, is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in Palo Alto, New York, and Taiwan.

