Iconic Beverage TANG Partners With AN SUPPS for a Pre-Workout, Hydration, Amino and Energy Beverage Sports Nutrition Line

AN SUPPS, the North American division of publicly traded Applied Nutrition PLC, and owner of brands such as AN PERFORMANCE, AN ESSENTIALS, and ABE®, announces a strategic partnership with TANG®. This deal was brokered by Kraft Heinz's exclusive licensing agency, Brand Central.

Combining poignant nostalgia with modern wellness benefits, AN SUPPS rolls out TANG® co-branded sports nutrition products in multiple formats and flavors across North America. TANG® leveraging the industry know-how, manufacturing and distribution from AN SUPPLEMENTS extends into sports nutrition for the first time

Fans of the iconic TANG® flavors and generations who grew up with tubs of original TANG® drink mix- can now turn to the brand's beloved Orange and Orange Strawberry varieties as they fulfill critical needs in sports nutrition.

Beginning with carbonated, ready to drink canned energy beverages, AN SUPPS will be rolling out co-branded TANG® Orange and TANG® Orange Strawberry, through its own direct to consumer website www.ansupps.com, Amazon and coolers across America within gyms, and specialty retail. Launches of the energy beverage at other retailers are quickly forthcoming. Next month, AN SUPPS will launch TANG® co-branded pre-workout powder, caffeine free pre-workout powder, and hydration powder, in the same Orange flavor format exclusively with The Vitamin Shoppe Find these products Nationwide!

"Since 1957, TANG has a rich history of creating smiles with every sip," said Charter Foster, Senior Licensing Manager for Kraft Heinz. "In partnership with AN SUPPS, we're excited to leverage their innovative products with the unique equities and nostalgia of TANG to drive conversation and excitement for the brand in new beverage categories and bring this same experience to the sports nutrition aisle."

Anyone thirsty for a refreshing, tangy can of TANG® energy drink from AN SUPPS can head to www.ansupps.com or Amazon to either purchase their fill of TANG® sports nutrition, or to find other retail locations where the beverage is being sold. The refreshing drink is gluten free, sugar-free, and boasts natural flavors as well as Citrulline which helps enhance endurance, reduce muscle fatigue and improve high-intensity exercise. The addition of Betaine Anhydrous allows TANG® energy drinks to help increase metabolism and augment muscle strength.

"We are thrilled with the alliance that AN SUPPS has established with TANG®," said Aaron Heidebreicht, CEO of AN SUPPS a division of Applied Nutrition PLC, UK "TANG® is one of many brands and canned energy beverages, the first of many formats that allow our corporations to equitably share our respective marketplace strengths," Heidebreicht continued. "Furthermore, the brand is a wink to anyone taking care of themselves in the present, while wistful of the brands they have enjoyed in the past," Heidebreicht said.

To experience more of the tangy news regarding TANG® co-branded sports nutrition, please visit www.ansupps.com as well as the AN SUPPS social media feeds through Facebook, Instagram, You Tube and Tik Tok.

