Digital Transformation Market Size to Reach $ 4,617.78 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 28.5% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital transformation market size is expected to reach USD 4,617.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 28.5% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Cloud computing adoption is boosting market growth by enabling businesses to scale efficiently, cut IT costs, and increase agility. Cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud offer AI-powered analytics, cybersecurity, and automation tools. Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing industries through intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and real-time decision-making. AI-powered tools are used for fraud detection, supply chain optimization, and customer service automation, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing innovation. Integrating AI and cloud computing fuels digital transformation, transforming healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail industries.

The rise of IoT and edge computing accelerates digital transformation by generating vast amounts of data for businesses to analyze and improve operations. This has enhanced operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. Cybersecurity and data protection are crucial, with companies investing in solutions and complying with regulations like GDPR and CCPA. The expansion of 5G networks enables faster and more reliable digital connectivity, supporting high-speed internet, low-latency applications, and seamless IoT connectivity, driving market growth in industries, including autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and telemedicine. This fuels further digital transformation efforts.

North America dominated the digital transformation market with over 43% revenue share in 2024, driven by high online payments and cloud computing adoption. The region's enterprises invest heavily in digital channels, prompting a shift to customer-centric business models. The market is consolidated, with key players engaging in mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to expand their footprint. These strategies enable companies to innovate, enhance end-user experience, and stay competitive. Players focus on digital transformation solutions to cater to the growing demand for customer-centric approaches, thereby driving industry growth and consolidation.

Digital Transformation Market Report Highlights:

Based on type, solution dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 67.0%, driven by financial sector digitalization. Fintech, blockchain, and AI-powered solutions are transforming financial services, enhancing customer experience, risk management, and compliance.

Hosted deployment segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2024, driven by mobile device usage and advancements in information-sharing technologies. Cloud-based solutions enable efficient adaptation to evolving markets, with increasing investments expected to fuel segment growth.

Large organizations dominated the market with 57.0% revenue share in 2024, focusing on digital transformation for cost-effectiveness and seamless process execution. They prioritize data safety, adaptability, and framework coordination, leveraging financial resources to implement new strategies and boost profitability.

Based on end use, BFSI led the market with 28.0% revenue share in 2024, driven by banks and financial institutions focusing on enhanced customer experiences, brand identity, and retention. Remote work trends and seamless technical support are fueling market growth in the BFSI industry.

Digital Transformation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital transformation market based on type, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Digital Transformation Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Solution Analytics Cloud Computing Mobility Social media Others

Service Professional Services Implementation & Integration



Digital Transformation Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hosted

On-Premise

Digital Transformation Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Digital Transformation Market - End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Digital Transformation Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

MEA UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



List of Key Players in the Digital Transformation Market

Accenture plc

Adobe Systems Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

Dempton Consulting Group

Google Inc.

Happiest Minds

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

IBM

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

SAP SE

TIBCO Software

