At-Home Genetic Testing Market to Reach $4.5 Bn By 2027 in the short run and $20.2 Bn By 2035 Globally, at 20.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

At-home gene testing refers to direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing that allows individuals to analyze their DNA from a simple saliva or cheek swab sample collected at home. These tests provide insights into ancestry, health risks, carrier status for genetic disorders, and personalized wellness traits. Advancements in DNA sequencing have made at-home genetic testing more accessible and affordable, enabling users to make informed decisions about their health and lifestyle without requiring a medical prescription or in-clinic visits.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "At-Home Genetic Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035", valued at $2.2 billion in 2023, is poised for significant growth. With a projected CAGR of 20.3% from 2024 to 2035, the market is expected to reach $20.2 billion by the end of 2035. The at-home gene testing market is driven by rising consumer interest in personalized health insights, ancestry tracing, and preventive healthcare solutions.

Market Introduction

The at-home genetic testing market refers to the genetic testing that enables individuals to collect DNA samples typically via saliva or cheek swabs from the comfort of their homes and send them to certified laboratories for analysis. These tests provide insights into ancestry, health predispositions, carrier status for genetic conditions, and even wellness traits. Over the past decade, the market has seen significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness, declining sequencing costs, and rising demand for personalized healthcare. Key developments include the expansion of direct-to-consumer (DTC) offerings, and partnerships between genetic testing companies and pharmaceutical firms for research collaboration.

Request Sample of the Report on Global At-Home Genetic Testing Market -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A66394

Report Overview:

The at-home genetic testing market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is segmented into carrier test, nutrigenomics test, predictive and presymptomatic test, ancestry, and others. By application, the market is segregated into cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, ancestry, and others.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

By type, the ancestry segment dominated the global at-home genetic testing market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the carrier test segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By application, the ancestry segment dominated the global at-home genetic testing market in 2023. However, the genetic disease diagnosis segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Connect With Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A66394

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.2 billion Market Size in 2035 $20.2 billion CAGR 20.3 % No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA). Drivers Growing prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases Rise in adoption of genetic testing and digital health platforms Rising consumer awareness and demand for personalized medicine Opportunities Increase in demand for diagnostic imaging Expansion of genetic testing into emerging markets Restraint High costs and limited insurance coverage Data privacy and security issues

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The at-home genetic testing market is experiencing significant growth fueled by rapid advancement in genomic technology, which has led to faster, more accurate, and cost-effective testing methods. This improvement not only enhances the reliability of test results but also makes testing more accessible to a broader consumer base. In addition, increase in consumer interest in personalized healthcare and preventive medicine further supports the market growth. As people become more proactive about their health, they are more inclined to use genetic testing to identify potential health risks and tailor lifestyle and treatment plans accordingly. Further, rising investment in research and development within the biotechnology sector is expected to drive the market growth. Enhanced R&D activities have contributed to continuous innovation and improved testing panels, further expanding the scope and accuracy of at-home genetic tests.

One notable opportunity is the expansion of preventive healthcare initiatives, as insurers and healthcare providers are increasingly integrating genetic insights into personalized health plans, thereby creating a symbiotic relationship that benefits both patients and providers. In addition, the surge in trend of direct-to-consumer marketing, which not only increases market penetration but also educates consumers about the benefits of genetic testing provides an opportunity for market growth. Furthermore, the integration of digital health platforms offers a unique opportunity to combine genetic data with other health metrics, enabling more comprehensive and personalized wellness solutions. For instance, 23andMe have successfully leveraged affordable genetic sequencing and robust digital interfaces allowing users to access not only genetic insights but also to integrate this data with other health metrics, such as fitness levels, diet preferences, and family health history.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

The major restraints in the at-home genetic testing market are data privacy concerns and the lack of regulatory standards. Data privacy is a significant issue, as consumers are wary of sharing sensitive genetic information with companies due to the risk of data breaches and misuse. To address this, companies can implement robust encryption technologies and transparent data-sharing policies, ensuring consumers feel secure in the protection of their personal data. A solution could be collaboration with third-party security firms to regularly audit and enhance data protection protocols.

In addition, the lack of regulatory standards is another challenge, leading to inconsistency in the accuracy and reliability of test results. To overcome this, the industry can push for more stringent regulations and certifications from health authorities such as the FDA, ensuring uniformity and trust.

Regional Insights

North America at-home genetic testing market is driven by the increasing consumer demand for ancestry testing and advancements in genetic technology. The U.S. in particular, has a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, supporting innovation and rapid adoption of genetic testing. The regulatory environment, such as the FDA's guidance on genetic testing, further boosts consumer confidence and drives market growth. For instance, in November 2023, 23andMe Holding Co. a leading genetic health and biopharmaceutical company, launched 23andMe+ Total Health, its new, comprehensive prevention-based health membership that provides clinical grade exome sequencing, biannual blood testing, and unprecedented access to genetics-based clinical care. However, privacy concerns regarding genetic data and the risk of data breaches, particularly with companies handling sensitive genetic information may limit the market growth. On the other hand, expansion of direct-to-consumer genetic testing models also presents a significant opportunity for wider adoption of genetic testing.

The European market is fueled by the increasing adoption of genetic testing among consumers for wellness, ancestry, and health-risk predictions. In countries such as Germany and the UK, there is strong support from healthcare systems for genetic research, which helps to integrate genetic testing into healthcare programs. Government-backed research and funding in genomics also act as a catalyst for growth in the region. Data protection regulations present a challenge in managing and storing sensitive genetic data. This regulatory framework increases the complexity for companies operating in the region, limiting market growth potential. With the growing interest in personalized medicine, there is an opportunity for the genetic testing market to integrate with the broader digital health ecosystem. The increasing focus on preventive healthcare also presents an opportunity to expand market penetration.

The Asia-Pacific region is seeing rapid growth in the at-home genetic testing market, primarily driven by increased awareness of genetic health risks and advancements in biotechnology. In China and Japan, government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and digital health services are boosting the market. In many Asian countries, there are cultural and societal concerns regarding genetic testing, which can limit consumer adoption. Additionally, regulatory frameworks for genetic testing are still under development, making the market challenging for businesses to navigate. There is a growing opportunity in integrating genetic testing with wellness and preventive healthcare services. The growing use of mobile health apps and wearable technology can also help drive adoption by providing more accessible and personalized testing experiences.

Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A66394

Key Players:

Product launches and partnership are the most prominent activities among the companies in the at-home genetic testing market. Companies such as 23andMe, Genetic Technologies Limited and Prenetics Global Limited have been actively introducing new testing products and expanding their product offerings. For instance, in August 2024, Genetic Technologies Limited announced the global launch of the geneType Risk Assessment portfolio on wholly owned EasyDNA platform currently selling in 42 countries.

The major players in the at-home genetic testing industry include Myriad Genetics, Inc., Ancestry, Gene by Gene, Ltd., MyHeritage Ltd., Prenetics Global Limited, Color Health, Inc., Living DNA Ltd., 23andMe Holding Co., Rhythm Biosciences, and Mapmygenome.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In August 2022, Prenetics Global Limited announced the launch of Circle Snapshot, a variety of at-home blood tests that feature the world's first painless, patented, push-button blood collection device, to enable individuals to discover one's current health status from home.

In May 2024, Color Health announced partnerships with SkinIO and Bexa to integrate their distributed solutions for skin cancer screening and breast cancer early detection into Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic. With the addition of new, innovative screening technologies, Color is building on its program for employers to significantly increase cancer screening and detection rates and manage cancer holistically.

In June 2024, MapmyGenome, a leader in personal genomics and preventive health, and Humanity Inc., a pioneer in health and longevity data analysis and user behavior change, announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming personalized healthcare. This collaboration will combine the power of advanced genomics with cutting-edge data analytics and behavior change methods to deliver holistic health solutions through the Humanity AI Health Coach App.

Browse More Reports

Epinephrine Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Microbial Identification Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Gynecological Devices Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/at-home-genetic-testing-market-to-reach-4-5-bn-by-2027-in-the-short-run-and-20-2-bn-by-2035-globally-at-20-3-cagr-allied-market-research-302437311.html