Redwood Software Unveils Redwood Insights: AI-Driven Observability for Business Process Orchestration and Automation

New AI-Powered Capabilities Mark a Major Step in Redwood's Vision for Advancing Autonomous Operations - Empowering Customers To Go From Data to Insight to Action in a Single Step

FRISCO, Texas, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software, a leader in automation fabric solutions, today announced the launch of Redwood Insights , an AI-powered observability solution integrated into Redwood's flagship orchestration platform RunMyJobs. This launch represents a pivotal moment in Redwood's broader AI vision: to empower organizations with the intelligence and autonomy needed to scale operations, drive efficiency and focus human potential on strategic outcomes.

Redwood Insights transforms how businesses monitor, analyze and act on critical workflows by delivering workflow analytics, AI-powered narratives and real-time operational intelligence. The result is total visibility and orchestration precision, allowing teams to anticipate bottlenecks before they occur and optimize performance for critical business processes across complex IT and business environments.

These role-based views offer strategic benefits, including:

Enhanced observability : Reduce failures, minimize downtime and lower operational costs with deep visibility of the health and performance of your critical business processes.

: Reduce failures, minimize downtime and lower operational costs with deep visibility of the health and performance of your critical business processes. From insights to action: Take proactive action and deliver faster time to resolution with real-time analytics that predict bottlenecks and rapidly optimize workflows.

"Redwood's AI vision is grounded in delivering real value and real outcomes-not hype," said Charles Crouchman, Chief Product Officer at Redwood Software. "With Redwood Insights, we're helping our customers go beyond dashboards. We're empowering our customers with observability that leads directly to action-powered by AI, tailored to every role and designed to keep your business in perfect sync."

Redwood Insights follows the release of Redwood's AI documentation assistant as part of a broader roadmap that introduces AI capabilities across the entire automation lifecycle. It leverages both agentic and generative AI technologies and is focused on delivering three core outcomes for customers:

AI agents for autonomous operations and optimization: Operate autonomously to optimize performance, resolve issues and interact with remote systems, making automation more accessible across your organization.

Operate autonomously to optimize performance, resolve issues and interact with remote systems, making automation more accessible across your organization. AI co-pilots for automation and collaboration: Collaborate directly with users to accelerate the automation and management of critical business processes, cutting hours from automation development.

Collaborate directly with users to accelerate the automation and management of critical business processes, cutting hours from automation development. AI assistants for information and guidance: Be empowered by contextual guidance, instant information and actions to take, eliminating human error and significantly accelerating response time.

Together, these capabilities define Redwood's commitment to seamlessly integrating AI into Redwood products to collaborate, inform and optimize-moving users from reactive to predictive and proactive orchestration.

Redwood Insights is currently in preview with customers and will roll out broadly later this year. The new capabilities support Redwood's mission of delivering autonomous operations, intelligent collaboration and actionable guidance-all natively embedded in the way teams already work today.

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server - in the cloud or on premises - with confidence and control. Redwood's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. For more information, visit www.redwood.com. Follow Redwood Software on LinkedIn, @Redwood Software.

