INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: Informa Fashion Leads the Way with Industry-Changing Sustainability Initiatives

Informa Fashion, the industry's B2B ecosystem and market resource, continues to drive the industry forward by fostering a comprehensive system that promotes sustainability throughout the fashion value chain. Through a portfolio of events including MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING at MAGIC, COTERIE and OFFPRICE Las Vegas, Informa Fashion cultivates a network of industry leaders, manufacturers, suppliers and brands.

The company's flagship events, MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE and SOURCING at MAGIC, have implemented a data-based sustainability vetting program, the only one of its kind in fashion wholesale events. The Sustainability Awards Program, powered by Hey Social Good, has seen a 480% increase in participating exhibitors since its 2021 launch, now featuring over 900 sustainably vetted brands. The sustainability program assesses brands against the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, addressing the industry's challenge with greenwashing and unclear sustainability claims.?

Informa Fashion launched its Sustainability Now Guide in 2024, with insights and actions that can be taken through 2030. This comprehensive resource is designed to equip the fashion industry with up-to-date information on sustainable practices, strategies, and innovations. The guide focuses on four key priorities, offering practical examples of how businesses can integrate these innovations into their operations. By showcasing tangible opportunities and real-world applications, the guide aims to facilitate the adoption of sustainable practices across the fashion sector.

Informa Fashion actively embraced social responsibility during its February 2025 marketplace events through strategic partnerships with charitable organizations. In collaboration with Delivering Good , the events collected over 30 boxes of donated apparel items, providing essential clothing relief to individuals and families affected by crises, including the Los Angeles wildfires. Simultaneously, OFFPRICE Las Vegas exhibitors made substantial contributions to the event's charitable partner, Foster Care Closet. The donation process for Foster Care Closet mirrored that of Delivering Good, with any surplus items unsuitable for the children's non-profit being redirected to Delivering Good's collection bins, maximizing the impact of these generous contributions and ensuring that no donation went to waste.

"As leaders in the fashion industry, we have a responsibility to provide resources and opportunities for brands and retailers on the journey to becoming more sustainable. Through onsite initiatives and collaborations with organizations like Delivering Good, we aim to extend product lifecycle and inspire a new generation of environmentally responsible brands and retailers," said Conor Fallon, VP of Commercial Development.

Informa Fashion demonstrates an ongoing commitment to advancing the events industry through the Informa FasterForward program. This initiative is designed to integrate sustainability practices across all of Informa's business operations. A key component of this program is the Better Stands project, which encourages exhibitors to adopt eco-friendly practices by transitioning from disposable exhibition stands to those made with reusable materials.

Informa Fashion will continue to serve the fashion industry and offer real actionable solutions, not only reducing waste but also aligning with Informa Markets' broader vision for a more sustainable and responsible events sector.

