Black Wealth Events: The Wealth Weekend: Kentucky Derby Returns for a Second Year, Expanding Social Impact Investing and HBCU Endowment Growth

A Premier Gathering of Investors, Executives, and Thought Leaders Advancing Economic Empowerment, Social Impact, and HBCU Sustainability During Derby Weekend

Black Wealth Events (BWE), premier platform dedicated to fostering economic competitiveness, investment, and innovation within Black American communities, proudly announces the return of The Wealth Weekend: Kentucky Derby, taking place April 30 - May 1, 2025, with exclusive engagements at Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State University. This year's programming will focus on social impact investing, public-private partnerships, talent retention, and strengthening HBCU endowments, marking a pivotal moment in advancing economic competitiveness for Black American institutions and communities.

The April 30th session at Simmons College, which will feature a keynote address from Senator Gerald Neal, will highlight social impact investing and public-private partnerships, featuring the official announcements of joint ventures with Simmons College and Kentucky State University to develop curricula in collaboration with the Circular Economy Alliance. That evening, VIP attendees will also have access to the Urban League's Derby Gala, an esteemed event celebrating Black excellence during Derby weekend.

On May 1st, Kentucky State University will host a crucial discussion on talent retention and the strengthening of HBCU endowments, coinciding with the launch of the capital raise for the "Friends of HBCUs" endowment fund. This initiative is designed to ensure long-term financial sustainability for HBCUs and their students.

The event will bring together leading voices in investment, economic development, and financial sustainability, including:

Brandon Gibson, Managing Partner at Steinbridge Group, an investment firm driving real estate and economic development.

Michael Sudarkasa, Chairman of Africa Business Group, an expert in African economic development and global investment strategies.

Laurent Gilles Houekpon, Vice President at Stock Yards Bank & Trust, bringing expertise in banking, finance, and strategic investment.

Garrick Jones, former NFL athlete and Founder of 73 Holdings LLC, focused on business development and wealth-building initiatives.

Nia Duggins, Senior Policy Representative, Business Issues and Advocacy Group, National Association of Realtors®.

At the core of The Wealth Weekend is a bold agenda: advancing Black America's contribution to the national GDP. BWE's strategy leverages a collaborative approach that integrates:

Family offices and impact investors focused on long-term Black American wealth creation.

MLK's economic strategy, emphasizing economic self-sufficiency and cooperative wealth-building.

Circular Economy principles, ensuring sustainable growth and reinvestment in Black American communities.

Investors, philanthropists, and corporate leaders are invited to attend The Wealth Weekend: Kentucky Derby to explore opportunities for strategic investments in HBCU endowments, public-private partnerships, and scalable economic initiatives. The event provides an exclusive setting to engage with top executives, policymakers, and institutional leaders driving sustainable wealth creation in Black American communities.

To support the "Friends of HBCUs" endowment fund, partner on public-private initiatives, or secure VIP attendance, please visit BlackWealthEvents.com.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or to request press credentials for The Wealth Weekend: Kentucky Derby, please contact:

Janie Mackenzie

janie@ascendantgroupbranding.com

267.969.4992

About Black Wealth Events

Black Wealth Events (BWE) is a premier platform dedicated to fostering economic competitiveness, investment, and innovation within Black American communities. Through its flagship event series, The Wealth Weekend, BWE connects industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to catalyze wealth-building initiatives globally.

About Friends of HBCUs

Friends of HBCUs is a Limited Liability Company (LLC) founded with the primary objective of providing financial support to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) while offering attractive returns to its investors. The company will operate as a fully private, for-profit entity, aiming to generate profits for its stakeholders while contributing to the sustainability and advancement of HBCUs. Through strategic investment management, Friends of HBCUs will distribute annual endowment gifts to selected HBCUs, helping to address financial challenges and foster academic excellence within the HBCU community.

Contact Information

Janie Mackenzie

Vice President Public Relations

janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com

267.969.4992





SOURCE: Black Wealth Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire