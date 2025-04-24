Rekortan an Official Track Partner for 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami Slam

Rekortan will support the May 2-4 Slam at Ansin Sports Complex

Rekortan ®, a leader in track and field surface technology, is proud to partner with Grand Slam Track , the global home of professional track competition launched by four-time Olympic Champion Michael Johnson. As an Official Track Partner for the inaugural 2025 season, Rekortan® will be onsite to support the Miami Slam being held on May 2-4 at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar.

"We are delighted to partner with Grand Slam Track and be part of a new era in professional track," said Tim Jordan, Vice President, Rekortan® USA. "We love track and are committed to supporting athletes and coaches around the world by providing the best tracks to showcase their talent. Working in partnerships with Grand Slam Track gives us a unique opportunity to help the sport grow."

Grand Slam Track remains committed to creating a premier, athlete-centric league by partnering with the best in the industry. With the most certified tracks, Rekortan® is trusted by athletes worldwide. Rekortan® tracks are designed for peak performance and durability and known for their balance of force reduction and energy return that delivers speed and athlete welfare. With over 50 years of experience and the most Olympic records, Rekortan® continues to lead the industry in high-performance tracks. Their top-quality track surfaces ensure safety, comfort and optimal speed. Rekortan® is paving the way for the future of track and field with their commitment to sustainability through biobased content in their track products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rekortan® as our Official Track Partner," said Michael Johnson, Founder and Commissioner of Grand Slam Track. "Rekortan®'s history of providing top-quality, best-in-class tracks aligns perfectly with our vision for creating an extraordinary experience for our competing athletes."

Grand Slam Track will feature the world's fastest track Racers, such as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Josh Kerr, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Kenny Bednarek, and many others, competing for the biggest pool of prize money ever offered in the sport.The Miami Slam will stream live on Peacock in the U.S., with The CW broadcasting linear coverage on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4.

Tickets for the Miami Slam are on sale now. Visit grandslamtrack.com/events to buy tickets and learn more about the Grand Slam Track season. Learn more about Rekortan® and its track products at www.rekortan.com .

About Rekortan®

With the most Olympic records, Rekortan® has delivered quality, consistency, and record-breaking speed to global events, major championships, colleges, and schools, since its debut in 1969. Rekortan®'s quality is delivered through a fully integrated global supply chain, including ISO-certified manufacturing in the USA, Germany, and Australia, and installation crews around the world. Rekortan® tracks feature renewable and recycled materials and are USDA-certified. Rekortan® is available in North America through AstroTurf® Corporation and globally through Polytan® in EMEA and Asia Pacific. Rekortan® is the Official Track Sponsor for the 2025 Grand Slam Track season.

The AstroTurf® Corporation portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan ® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold ® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn ®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing. For more information visit rekortan.com & polytan.com .

About Grand Slam Track

Grand Slam Track is the global home of elite track competition founded by four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson. The league is redefining the landscape of track with a focus on head-to-head competition between the fastest humans on the planet: fostering rivalries, celebrating racing, and putting fans first. The league features a roster of 48 Racers signed to compete in four annual Slams and includes superstars like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Quincy Hall, Josh Kerr, Marileidy Paulino, and many more. These Racers compete against 48 Challengers, who vary per Slam; each Slam features the largest and deepest prize purse in the history of the sport. The inaugural Grand Slam Track season in 2025 sees Slams take place in Kingston, Jamaica; Miami; Philadelphia; and Los Angeles. For more information, visit grandslamtrack.com.

SOURCE: Rekortan

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire