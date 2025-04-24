The "Italy Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italy Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.13 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.22 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.13%.

ITALY DATA CENTER VENDOR INSIGHTS

The Italy data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase its competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in the Italy data center market include ABB, AlfaLava, Caterpillar, Climaveneta, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, EMICON, Hitachi Energy, Honeywell, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Pillar Power Systems, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv and others.

Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Italy data center market include Aruba SpA, BT Italia, Data4, Eni, Equinix, IRIDEOS, Keppel Data Centres, STACK Infrastructure, Sparkle (Telecom Italia), Vantage Data Centers, VITALI and others.

The Italy data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market including AECOM, Ariatta, Arup, CapIngelec, DBA PRO, Eiffage, Exyte, Gleeds, GSE Group, ISG, Marsh, Mercury, MiCiM, NORMA Engineering and others that have been offering their construction, engineering and installation services in the data center market in the country.

ITALY DATA CENTER MARKET KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Italian cloud market is witnessing significant growth, attracting investments from international hyperscalers such as Google and Microsoft. Milan's strategic and geographical location has made the city a central point for connectivity, and the ongoing and planned expansion initiatives of the global colocation data center operators further underscore the city's prominence.

Leveraging a strategic global connectivity framework facilitated by a network of submarine cables, the nation strengthens digital connectivity, solidifying its role as a prominent data hub. Italy has over 33 operational submarine cables, with five more in the pipeline.

Italy aims for climate neutrality by 2050, and it is significantly investing in renewable energy. For instance, in April 2024, STACK Infrastructure invested over USD 1.2 billion in establishing sustainable initiatives including developing water-efficient infrastructure, e-waste recycling programs, and establishing electric vehicle charging stations in its Italian data center campuses for promoting sustainability.

Italy is witnessing substantial investments in AI, with over 470 AI-based startups. Italy's Strategic Program for Artificial Intelligence includes a USD 164 million fund to support AI startups, fostering innovation and economic growth.

Italy is experiencing significant growth in IoT adoption, leading to growth in the Italy data center market. In January 2024, Guralp Systems announced its plans for the development of a 'SMART' cable, integrating IoT sensors on the coast of Catania, Sicily to collect environmental data and measure seismic risk.

Italy has high 5G coverage, with operators covering around 98%-99% of the population. In December 2024, Nokia and EOLO, an Italian telecommunications company partnered in a four-year agreement to develop Italy's first 5G standalone mmWave RAN network to boost ultra-broadband connectivity for around 1.6 million customers.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS DATA CENTER RESEARCH REPORT?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Italy colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Italy by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Italy data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Italy data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Italy Facilities Covered (Existing): 66 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 16 Coverage: 31+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Italy Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2021-2030) Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2021-2030) Retail Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Italy data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS IN ITALY

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Milan Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Milan Other Cities



IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Nutanix

Oracle

Pure Storage

Italy Data Center Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors

AECOM

APL Data Center

Ariatta

Arup

Astron Buildings

Bouygues Construction

CapIngelec

DBA PRO

Editel SpA

Eiffage

Exyte

Future-tech

Gleeds

Gruppo Simtel

GSE Group

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

Marsh

Mercury

MiCiM

NORMA Engineering

Page Europa

Rizzani de Eccher

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

AEC UPS

Aggreko

Alfa Laval

Baudouin

Carrier

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

EMICON

GE Vernova

HiRef SpA

Hitachi Energy

Honeywell

Rehlko

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Perkins Engine

Piller Power Systems

PRAMAC

Riello Elettronica Group

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec Group

STULZ

Swegon

R&S Group

Trane Technologies

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Aruba SpA

BT Italia

Data4

Eni

Equinix

IRIDEOS

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

STACK Infrastructure

Sparkle (Telecom Italia)

Vantage Data Centres

VITALI

New Entrants

CloudHQ

Compass Datacenters

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

iGenius

VIRTUS Data Centres

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Italy

ITALY DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT COVERAGE

This report analyses the Italy data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core Shell Development Installation Commissioning Services Engineering Building Design Fire Detection Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I Tier II Tier III Tier IV

Geography Milan Other Cities



