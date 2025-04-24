Koelis Announces Partnership with Bot Image at AUA 2025

New AI Technology Will Improve Prostate Biopsy Accuracy and Procedure Workflow

GRENOBLE, France and PRINCETON, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koelis, SAS ("Koelis" or the "Company", www.koelis.com), a leader and innovator in prostate care, announced today a new partnership with Bot Image (Omaha, NE, USA) to serve the growing field of prostate "fusion biopsy" in the USA. The partnership will permit Koelis to combine its proprietary and accurate Trinity® MRI-fusion guidance system with the Bot Image ProstatID system, the first FDA-cleared software for screening, detection and diagnosis of prostate cancer using fully automated AI-based lesion detection, classification and 3D contouring.

Koelis will be holding live and interactive demos at its AUA booth #1259 from April 25th to 28th.

The Bot Image Partnership reinforces Koelis' commitment to both prostate biopsy accuracy and workflow efficiency. The automated lesion detection and prostate segmentation features of ProstatID will facilitate radiologist workflow, while also enabling access to processed MRI's by the Koelis Trinity® fusion guidance system. More specifically, the Koelis Trinity® direct access to ProstatID automated lesion detection and prostate segmentation data will allow urologists to create a 3D patient-specific prostate map for the guidance of both biopsy and focal treatment procedures. In addition to offering accuracy and workflow efficiency, the Koelis Trinity® is a compact system that does not require interfaces with either external ultrasound equipment or external sensors.

Dr. Jamil Syed, based at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Rosner Family Health & Well Center in Vero Beach FL., commented, "As a Urologist, the Koelis/Bot Image AI combination is a game changer. The automatic MRI-based lesion detection and prostate segmentation saves me time and adds confidence to my fusion biopsy plan."

Dr. Randall Jones, CEO and founder of Bot Image noted, "The 93.6% sensitivity-specificity of ProstatID (AUROC) is unmatched by any other software product. Other AI products provide some level of physician aid to identifying suspect lesions, but ProstatID does the heavy lifting of segmentation and classification by providing physicians with a PI-RADS or Level-of-Suspicion (LOS) score as well as risk assessment score for each lesion along a continuous scale from 1-99."

About KOELIS

Headquartered in Grenoble, France, Koelis has been a pioneer and leader of MRI-US fusion image guidance technology since 2006. Featuring proprietary 3D ultrasound and prostate motion tracking software.

About BOT IMAGE, Inc.

Bot Image is a Nebraska and Maine based Artificial Intelligence.

Figure: Automatic AI-based 3D prostate and lesion contours as displayed in Koelis Trinity®.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ece93da-a314-4b9f-a2f2-ea057b45420c