Consumer finance continues to be a fast moving and profitable area of financial services that continues to have a strong market place with a great deal of consumer demand.

In a market that is in a state of flux, with ongoing efforts to balance consumer protection with access to credit, this course is designed to consider how to best operate in a way that is effective, profitable and compliant with UK regulation.

During this very practical 1 day course we will delve into the core aspects of consumer finance operation and regulation, exploring how financial institutions can enhance the effectiveness of their loan book, manage customers, mitigate business and regulatory risks.. We will also provide a thorough overview of the FCA's current Consumer Credit regulation and the evolving approach the regulator is taking to the market place.

This workshop is designed to equip financial institutions with the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate this dynamic environment. We will delve into the critical aspects of customer acquisition, loan origination and collections activity, exploring how to protect your organisation from emerging threats while ensuring compliance with the FCA's stringent requirements.

This workshop is essential for Senior Managers, Risk Managers, Operational heads, and Compliance Officers who are committed to safeguarding their organisation's place in the market place.

The aim of the course is to provide delegates with a clearer understanding of how to operate a compliant and profitable consumer finance business in the UK

The UK Consumer Finance market including Market size, key players and types of Consumer Finance Products available in the UK

Key elements of the UK regulatory and land scape, focussing on the role of the primary regulator the Financial Conduct Authority, the key regulations and how best to comply with them

The shape of successful business strategies through choosing the right business model to Identifying target markets and customer segments

Understanding the necessary UK licences and registrations by investigating how to obtain the necessary authorisation and meeting the needs of ongoing compliance

Developing a robust business plan that includes market analysis, financial projections, risk management and mitigation strategies

Recognising key areas of customer acquisition and relationship management in the contact of regulation and positive customer interaction

Understanding effective affordability and creditworthiness methodologies

Appropriate and compliant collections and loan servicing activities

Compliance and risk management in a heavily regulated market place

Real life industry examples of best practices, post-implementation issues, and successful remediation

Who Should Attend:

CEO of a newly registered or expanding FCA regulated UK Consumer Finance business

Individuals looking to enter into the UK Consumer Finance market

Consumer Finance Chief Operating Officer

Operation management

Consumer Finance Head of Risk and Compliance

Risk and Compliance Management

Non-Executive Directors looking to operate on the board of a UK Consumer Finance firm

Key Topics Covered:

Overview and Introduction to the Consumer Finance Industry

Regulatory landscape and key regulations affecting Consumer Finance firms

Setting Up and Structuring a Consumer Finance Firm

Business models and strategies

Licensing and registration

Developing a robust business plan

Customer acquisition and relationship management

Loan origination and underwriting

Collections and servicing

Compliance Management

