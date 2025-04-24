Fragrance Creators Association: Fragrance Creators Honors Sean P. Broderick With 2025 Eric Bruell Distinguished Service Award

Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) last night posthumously bestowed its highest honor, the Eric Bruell Distinguished Service Award, on longtime Procter & Gamble executive Sean P. Broderick during the association's Spring Dinner at the Westmount Country Club in Woodland Park, N.J. Broderick's husband, Gabriel Ross, accepted the award on his behalf.

Broderick was a driving force behind FCA's rise to the front ranks of Washington advocacy. Drawing on nearly three decades at P&G in regulatory compliance and government relations, he helped reimagine and rebuild the association's government-affairs program as they forged bipartisan coalitions that advanced safety, sustainability, and innovation across the fragrance value chain.

FCA previously recognized Broderick's pandemic-era leadership with its Extraordinary Leadership Award - renamed in his honor in 2021. Earlier this year he was appointed chair of FCA's Government & Legislative Affairs Executive Committee.

"Sean could always turn common ground into higher ground," said Farah K. Ahmed, FCA president & CEO. "Our industry is stronger because of his vision - and because he never forgot the human side of the work."

"Sean's legacy is integrity, collaboration, and service," added Cynthia Reichard of Arylessence and FCA Board Chair. "He made complex issues accessible and united people to solve them."

During 28 years at P&G, Broderick became a trusted counselor across the consumer-product sector, mentoring scores of professionals and serving on several trade-association boards. Colleagues remember him for servant leadership, curiosity, and a laugh that filled any room - qualities they pledge to carry forward.

