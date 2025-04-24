A New Era in Patient Affordability: TailorMed Builds the Industry Infrastructure to Tackle Medication Costs at Scale

Facing Soaring Drug Prices, TailorMed's Affordability Network Bridges Care and Financial Relief

Millions of Americans today face an impossible choice between affording life-saving medications and risking severe financial hardship. TailorMed is tackling this challenge by bringing healthcare providers, specialty pharmacies, life science companies, and patients together in one coordinated network - streamlining access to financial assistance so patients can stay on-therapy and achieve better outcomes.

On April 29, at 4:00 p.m. PT during Asembia AXS25, TailorMed CEO and co-founder Srulik Dvorsky will moderate "It Takes a Network: Tackling Affordability Together," joined by senior leaders from Pfizer, Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy, MetroHealth, and Pink Fund. This strategic roundtable will demonstrate how TailorMed's collaborative network turns these partnerships into real-world solutions that ease patient financial burdens and improve care.

"The soaring cost of medications is creating an untenable situation for patients, forcing too many to choose financial stability over essential treatments," said Dvorsky. "Our colleagues at Pfizer, Walgreens, Pink Fund, and MetroHealth share our passion and recognize the need to fundamentally change how affordability is managed, and ensure patients can access vital treatments without financial hardship. We are grateful that our partners will join this panel discussion to share their expertise."

TailorMed's extensive affordability network, the largest of its kind, ensures patients find the care pathways they need, when they need them. By bringing together healthcare providers, specialty pharmacies, life science companies, and nonprofit organizations, TailorMed leverages cutting-edge technology and collaborative partnerships to eliminate financial barriers, dramatically improving patient outcomes and easing systemic healthcare burdens.

TailorMed representatives will also be available throughout the summit at booth #2014 for discussions and demonstrations of their affordability solutions.

For additional information on TailorMed's innovative approaches to medication affordability, visit https://tailormed.co/.

About TailorMed

TailorMed is a comprehensive platform dedicated to removing financial barriers across the medication continuum - from affordability and access to adherence. TailorMed transforms healthcare collaboration among patients, providers, pharmacies, life sciences companies, and payers, ensuring every patient receives the treatments they need promptly. With the nation's largest Affordability Network deployed in more than 800 hospitals, 1,300 clinics, and 1,400 pharmacies, TailorMed enables stakeholders to deliver seamless patient experiences and drive better healthcare outcomes. Learn more at tailormed.co.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Martin, VP, Marketing

312.882.4402 | jenm@tailormed.co

PR Contact:

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

+1 516 776-3282

LinkedIn

??: @Parallel_PR

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: TailorMed

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire