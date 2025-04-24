Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.("Nouveau Monde Graphite" or the "Company") (TSX: NOU), and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange.





Nouveau Monde Graphite is an integrated company developing responsible mining and advanced manufacturing operations to supply the global economy with carbon-neutral active anode material to power EV and renewable energy storage systems. The Company is developing a fully integrated ore-to-battery-material source of graphite-based active anode material in Québec, Canada. With recognized ESG standards and structuring partnerships with anchor customers, NMG is set to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading lithium-ion battery and EV manufacturers, providing advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com.

