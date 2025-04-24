Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
(the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "AGM") all the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:
VOTES
%
FOR
VOTES
%
AGAINST
VOTES TOTAL
% of ISC VOTED
VOTES WITHHELD
Resolution 1
To receive and adopt the Strategic Report, Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December
2024, together with the report of the Auditor thereon
2,546,932
99.52%
12,285
0.48%
2,559,217
14.03%
138,002
Resolution 2
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2024, excluding the remuneration
policy of the Company
2,481,326
97.05%
75,493
2.95%
2,556,819
14.02%
140,400
Resolution 3
To approve the Company's dividend policy to continue to pay four interim dividends per year
2,550,641
99.66%
8,576
0.34%
2,559,217
14.03%
138,002
Resolution 4
To re-elect Mrs Gillian Nott as a Director of the Company
2,521,948
98.81%
30,358
1.19%
2,552,306
13.99%
144,913
Resolution 5
To re-elect Ms Victoria Muir as a Director of the Company
2,519,948
98.73%
32,358
1.27%
2,552,306
13.99%
144,913
Resolution 6
To re-elect Mr Melville Trimble as a Director of the Company
2,519,948
98.63%
35,011
1.37%
2,554,959
14.01%
142,260
Resolution 7
To re-appoint HaysMac LLP as Auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next General
Meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company
2,479,350
97.87%
53,902
2.13%
2,533,252
13.89%
163,967
Resolution 8
To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration
2,540,210
99.19%
20,869
0.81%
2,561,079
14.04%
136,140
Resolution 9
Authority to allot Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48
2,510,037
97.91%
53,450
2.09%
2,563,487
14.06%
133,732
Resolution 10
Authority to allot Ordinary Shares up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48
2,507,384
97.91%
53,450
2.09%
2,560,834
14.04%
136,385
Resolution 11
The Company continue in existence as an investment trust
2,374,516
89.34%
283,311
10.66%
2,657,827
14.57%
39,392
Resolution 12*
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48
2,430,051
95.19%
122,765
4.81%
2,552,816
14.00%
144,403
Resolution 13*
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Ordinary Shares up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48
2,434,209
95.26%
121,015
4.74%
2,555,224
14.01%
141,995
Resolution 14*
Authority to repurchase the Company's shares
2,529,188
98.66%
34,299
1.34%
2,563,487
14.06%
133,732
Resolution 15*
Notice Period for General Meetings
2,507,294
97.81%
56,193
2.19%
2,563,487
14.06%
133,732
*Special resolution
|NOTES:
|1.
|Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.
|2.
|A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the total capital instructed.
|3.
|The number of shares in issue at close of business on 22 April 2025 was 18,238,480. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 18,238,480. Up to 14.57% of voting capital was instructed (excluding votes withheld).
|4.
|The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.
|5.
|Copies of resolutions 12 to 15 will be made available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, situated at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
|6.
|These poll results (which include proxy results lodged before the AGM) will be available shortly on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.
For further information about this announcement please contact:
Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager
01483 306090
Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)
James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited - Company Secretary
(pmgr@cm.mpms.mufg.com)
24 April 2025
LEI: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68