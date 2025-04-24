Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
24.04.2025 16:30 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "AGM") all the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

VOTES
FOR

%

FOR

VOTES
AGAINST

%

AGAINST

VOTES TOTAL

% of ISC VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD

Resolution 1

To receive and adopt the Strategic Report, Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December

2024, together with the report of the Auditor thereon

2,546,932

99.52%

12,285

0.48%

2,559,217

14.03%

138,002

Resolution 2

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2024, excluding the remuneration

policy of the Company

2,481,326

97.05%

75,493

2.95%

2,556,819

14.02%

140,400

Resolution 3

To approve the Company's dividend policy to continue to pay four interim dividends per year

2,550,641

99.66%

8,576

0.34%

2,559,217

14.03%

138,002

Resolution 4

To re-elect Mrs Gillian Nott as a Director of the Company

2,521,948

98.81%

30,358

1.19%

2,552,306

13.99%

144,913

Resolution 5

To re-elect Ms Victoria Muir as a Director of the Company

2,519,948

98.73%

32,358

1.27%

2,552,306

13.99%

144,913

Resolution 6

To re-elect Mr Melville Trimble as a Director of the Company

2,519,948

98.63%

35,011

1.37%

2,554,959

14.01%

142,260

Resolution 7

To re-appoint HaysMac LLP as Auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next General

Meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company

2,479,350

97.87%

53,902

2.13%

2,533,252

13.89%

163,967

Resolution 8

To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration

2,540,210

99.19%

20,869

0.81%

2,561,079

14.04%

136,140

Resolution 9

Authority to allot Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48

2,510,037

97.91%

53,450

2.09%

2,563,487

14.06%

133,732

Resolution 10

Authority to allot Ordinary Shares up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48

2,507,384

97.91%

53,450

2.09%

2,560,834

14.04%

136,385

Resolution 11

The Company continue in existence as an investment trust

2,374,516

89.34%

283,311

10.66%

2,657,827

14.57%

39,392

Resolution 12*

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48

2,430,051

95.19%

122,765

4.81%

2,552,816

14.00%

144,403

Resolution 13*

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Ordinary Shares up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £18,238.48

2,434,209

95.26%

121,015

4.74%

2,555,224

14.01%

141,995

Resolution 14*

Authority to repurchase the Company's shares

2,529,188

98.66%

34,299

1.34%

2,563,487

14.06%

133,732

Resolution 15*

Notice Period for General Meetings

2,507,294

97.81%

56,193

2.19%

2,563,487

14.06%

133,732

*Special resolution

NOTES:
1.Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.
2.A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the total capital instructed.
3.The number of shares in issue at close of business on 22 April 2025 was 18,238,480. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 18,238,480. Up to 14.57% of voting capital was instructed (excluding votes withheld).
4.The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.
5.Copies of resolutions 12 to 15 will be made available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, situated at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
6.These poll results (which include proxy results lodged before the AGM) will be available shortly on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.

For further information about this announcement please contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited - Company Secretary

(pmgr@cm.mpms.mufg.com)

24 April 2025

LEI: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68


