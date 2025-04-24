Off-grid solar investment fell 30% in 2024, with early-stage firms and productive-use tech hit hardest, says Gogla. The global association for the off-grid solar energy industry adds that scale-ups attracted 77% of the nearly $300 million invested, signaling stronger commercial viability among mature players. Total investment in off-grid solar companies in 2024 reached nearly $300 million, according to Gogla, the global association for the off-grid solar energy industry. Its 2024 investment database showed a 30% decline compared with 2023. Gogla said the downturn hit early-stage companies and ...

