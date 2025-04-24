Oral Proteins & Peptides Market worth US$24.00 billion by 2030 with 22.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Oral Proteins & Peptides Market , valued at US$7.35 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 22.1%, reaching US$8.85 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$24.00 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, and kidney diseases. Additionally, advancements in drug delivery technologies and patient preference for oral medication administration contribute to this market expansion.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, has captured a significant share of the market, primarily due to the increasing rates of diabetes, obesity, and overweight individuals. Furthermore, Novo Nordisk A/S, based in Denmark, has announced the development of another GLP-1 receptor agonist molecule aimed at treating obesity and overweight conditions. These factors are also expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

By semaglutide segment, the oral proteins and peptides market is segmented by molecule into several categories, including trofinetide, semaglutide, linaclotide, voclosporin, plecanatide, calcitonin, and others. In 2024, the semaglutide segment dominated the market and is expected to continue leading throughout the forecast period. The strong growth of this segment can be attributed to several factors, such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising demand for oral proteins and peptides due to their benefits, including ease of use and high patient compliance. Semaglutide is an analog of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a hormone crucial in regulating blood sugar levels and appetite. It is primarily used for managing type 2 diabetes.

By tablets segment, the oral proteins and peptides market is segmented based on formulation into tablets, capsules, and oral solutions. Among these, the tablets segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Several key factors contribute to this growth, including the advantages offered by tablets, such as precise drug dosing, greater stability compared to capsules, a longer shelf life, ease of use, and affordability. Additionally, these formulations allow for controlled release, which enhances bioavailability and ensures consistent therapeutic effects. Tablets are also cost-effective to manufacture and distribute, promoting wider accessibility and scalability in commercial production.

By geography, the oral proteins and peptides market is divided into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Europe is the second-largest market for oral proteins and peptides globally. Several key factors contribute to the growth of this market. These include the strong presence of major players offering oral proteins and peptides, a favourable regulatory environment, and the wide availability of these products in the region, with reimbursement options provided in several countries.

Key players in the oral proteins and peptides market include Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), AbbVie Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A. (Italy), EnteraBio Ltd. (Israel), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), R-Pharm JSC (Russia), Proxima Concepts (US), SWK Holdings Corporation (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Regor Therapeutics Group (China), Viking Therapeutics (US), Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (US), Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (US), Carmot Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Structure Therapeutics (US), Zealand Pharma (Denmark), Sciwind Biosciences (China), and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (China).

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark):

Novo Nordisk A/S is headquartered in Denmark and is a leading pharmaceutical company globally, particularly in the area of antidiabetic medications. With its extensive product portfolio, wide geographic presence, and well-established global brand, the company has successfully positioned itself as a market leader. Its focused research and manufacturing capabilities, especially regarding insulins and GLP-1 products-such as RYBELSUS-have played a significant role in its success. The company has increased its share of the global GLP-1 therapy market to 55.3% as of the first quarter of 2024, up from 50.8% in 2021. Last year, Novo Nordisk allocated USD 4.7 billion to research & development, which has strengthened its market position, largely due to its development of oral versions of existing drugs like semaglutide, which have significant potential applications.

AbbVie Inc. (US):

AbbVie Inc. holds the second position among US pharmaceutical companies specializing in oral proteins and peptides. The company offers oral peptides such as linaclotide and has focused intensively on other products like atogepant and Ubrogepant, positioning itself to capture a significant share of the market. Through its strategic emphasis on gastrointestinal diseases, AbbVie has successfully maintained its competitive edge, notably with linaclotide. Additionally, AbbVie has been proactive in forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance its portfolio of oral proteins and peptides. These partnerships with biotech firms, academic institutions, and contract research organizations (CROs) allow the company to access cutting-edge technologies and innovative delivery methods, further expanding its presence in the market.

Pfizer Inc. (US):

Pfizer Inc. is one of the leading global health companies based in the US. The company entered the oral peptides market with NURTEC ODT, a CGRP receptor antagonist used to treat episodic migraines. Pfizer's pipeline appears robust; one notable drug in development is Danuglipron, an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist currently in Phase II clinical trials. Pfizer also focuses on strategic business acquisitions to strengthen its portfolio. For instance, NURTEC ODT became part of Pfizer's offerings by acquiring Biohaven Pharmaceutical in October 2022.

