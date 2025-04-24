Anzeige
NCWIT and KeyBank Honor 51 Students and 2 Educators From Across Ohio With 2025 Aspirations in Computing Awards

Finanznachrichten News

Prestigious awards recognizes the achievements and interests of students in STEM activities and future career opportunities

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2025 / The Ohio affiliate of the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT), in partnership with KeyBank, honored 51 high school students across Ohio at the 2025 Aspirations in Computing awards on Saturday, April 12th in Columbus, Ohio. These students, which included one national winner, were recognized for their leadership and involvement in technology, robotics, and applied science, along with their academic success and plans for post-secondary education.

Two STEM teachers were honored as well with an educator award.

For the past ten years, the Ohio Aspirations in Computing awards have been sponsored by KeyBank. All award recipients along with their families and educators were invited to join this year's event, which featured a panel of professionals discussing the Tech thru Time. All shared insight into their career paths, education, and personal growth in STEM.

"KeyBank has a long history of supporting students who are interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, and math," said Amy Brady, KeyBank Chief Information Officer. "We congratulate this year's award winners and are proud to recognize the achievements and talents of these outstanding students. They are future problem solvers and the skills they are developing today will help solve the challenges of tomorrow."

Since 2007, NCWIT has inducted more than 10,000 young women into the Aspirations in Computing community and is helping to usher these women into technology careers. The NCWIT Aspirations in Computing program is a talent development initiative designed to increase female participation in technology careers by providing encouragement, visibility, community, leadership opportunities, scholarships, and internships to aspiring technically inclined young women. NCWIT offers both national and local affiliate competitions to generate support and visibility for women's participation in communities nationwide.

For information on the national program please visit www.aspirations.org

2025 National Honorable Mentions
Afia Ava - Padua Franciscan High School
Mahee Shah - Hathaway Brown High School

2025 Ohio Affiliate Award Winners

Student's Name

School Name

Laasya Acharya

William Mason High School

Shivani Arulselvan

Padua Franciscan High School

Afia Ava

Padua Franciscan High School

Lilah Ball

Lakewood High School

Katie Benson

Hudson High School

Naisha Chopra

North Royalton High School

Ayesha Faruki

Mentor High School

Riya Hegde

Western Reserve Academy

Maya Houghton

Hathaway Brown School

Rebecca Jacob

Solon High School

Ava Kohlhaas

Lakota East High School

Audrey Malcuit

Padua Franciscan High School

Vaishnavi Rachuri

Dublin Jerome High School

Sonia Robinson

Hathaway Brown School

Mahee Shah

Hathaway Brown School

Kathleen Smith

Springfield-Clark County

Tori Smith

Magnificat High School

Maggie Smith

Padua Franciscan High School

Sahana Srikanth

William Mason High School

Sosena Tefera

Anderson High School

Rachel Tong

Olentangy Orange High School

Kaovya Vel

Westlake High School

Zaynah Wahab

Solon High School

2025 Ohio Affiliate Honorable Mentions

Student's Name

School Name

Emily Ahmad

Centerville High School

Aanvi Dogra

Dublin Jerome High School

Mengxin Deng

Magnificat High School

Kayleise Travis

Magnificat High School

Bohdan Chuprynka

North Royalton High School

Sophia Regoli

Canal Winchester High School

Gautami Kondekar

Dublin Jerome High School

Olivia Scarlatella

Felicity-Franklin High School

Yujing Li

North Royalton High School

Charlie Clements

Stow-Munroe Falls High School

Vidhissha Sharma

Solon High School

Sanyu Karathody

North Royalton High School

Tiffany Perez Garcia

Springfield-clark County

Amritha Kishan

Solon High School

Haasini Sanisetty

Hathaway Brown School

Harman Kaur

Dayton Regional Stem School

Ravia Bhullar

Nordonia High School

Sophia Swartwood

Padua Franciscan High School

Cailyn Hua

Western Reserve Academy

2025 Ohio Affiliate Rising Stars

Student's Name

School Name

Siyuan Zhang

Solon High School

Giana Trolio

Ursuline High School

Maya School Sensabaugh

C-TEC Career And Technology Education Centers of Licking County

Riley Wilkerson

Ross High School

Kaavya Gulia

Solon High School

Anna McCracken

Westerville South High School

Alex Tehoke

Padua Franciscan High School

Victoria Goss

Padua Franciscan High School

Lyla Doucette

Brecksville-Broadview Heights High

2025 Ohio Educator Winner
Jeff Rhodes - North Royalton High School

2025 Ohio Educator Honorable Mention
Greg Sauline - Ursuline High School

About NCWIT
NCWIT widens participation in the technology ecosystem through innovative programs and research.

This thriving community of more than 1,600 change leader organizations spanning K-12, Higher Education, and Industry works to expand access to critical knowledge and opportunities.

NCWIT helps organizations remain globally competitive in science and technology by creating environments where all students and employees thrive.

ABOUT NCWIT ASPIRATIONS IN COMPUTING (AiC)
Aspirations in Computing (AiC) opens pathways into technology from K-12 through career. AiC recognizes and celebrates students' technical aspirations and abilities, as well as the educators who support them. The program also provides an expansive community network to create opportunities that lead to careers in technology.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 40,000 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

Rhonda Crawford- Ohio Affiliate Program Coordinator
Ceylon Allmond- Master of Ceremonies & Planning Committee
Maria Smith- Planning Committee & Host
Navarre Medlock- Planning Committee & Photographer
Jessica Kennedy- Planning Committee & RSVP Table
Shawanay Kirksey - Volunteer & RSVP Table
Matthew Prioletti- Communications Partner

Partners:

Eva Bradshaw - NCWIT Regional Affiliate Program Manager
Serina Shores - Ohio Affiliate Co-ProgramCoordinatorHuntington Bank

Panelists:

Dieynabou Diallo - 2025 Ohio Collegiate Finalist & 3rd year student at OSU
Jay Shaffstall - Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Muskingum University
Ava Scherocman - 2020 Ohio Winner & Computer Science Major at OSU

The Ohio affiliate of the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) honored high school students across Ohio at the 2025 Aspirations in Computing awards ceremony on Saturday, April 12th in Columbus Ohio.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
