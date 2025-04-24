NCWIT and KeyBank Honor 51 Students and 2 Educators From Across Ohio With 2025 Aspirations in Computing Awards

Prestigious awards recognizes the achievements and interests of students in STEM activities and future career opportunities

The Ohio affiliate of the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT), in partnership with KeyBank, honored 51 high school students across Ohio at the 2025 Aspirations in Computing awards on Saturday, April 12th in Columbus, Ohio. These students, which included one national winner, were recognized for their leadership and involvement in technology, robotics, and applied science, along with their academic success and plans for post-secondary education.

Two STEM teachers were honored as well with an educator award.

For the past ten years, the Ohio Aspirations in Computing awards have been sponsored by KeyBank. All award recipients along with their families and educators were invited to join this year's event, which featured a panel of professionals discussing the Tech thru Time. All shared insight into their career paths, education, and personal growth in STEM.

"KeyBank has a long history of supporting students who are interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, and math," said Amy Brady, KeyBank Chief Information Officer. "We congratulate this year's award winners and are proud to recognize the achievements and talents of these outstanding students. They are future problem solvers and the skills they are developing today will help solve the challenges of tomorrow."

Since 2007, NCWIT has inducted more than 10,000 young women into the Aspirations in Computing community and is helping to usher these women into technology careers. The NCWIT Aspirations in Computing program is a talent development initiative designed to increase female participation in technology careers by providing encouragement, visibility, community, leadership opportunities, scholarships, and internships to aspiring technically inclined young women. NCWIT offers both national and local affiliate competitions to generate support and visibility for women's participation in communities nationwide.

For information on the national program please visit www.aspirations.org

2025 National Honorable Mentions

Afia Ava - Padua Franciscan High School

Mahee Shah - Hathaway Brown High School



2025 Ohio Affiliate Award Winners

Student's Name School Name Laasya Acharya William Mason High School Shivani Arulselvan Padua Franciscan High School Afia Ava Padua Franciscan High School Lilah Ball Lakewood High School Katie Benson Hudson High School Naisha Chopra North Royalton High School Ayesha Faruki Mentor High School Riya Hegde Western Reserve Academy Maya Houghton Hathaway Brown School Rebecca Jacob Solon High School Ava Kohlhaas Lakota East High School Audrey Malcuit Padua Franciscan High School Vaishnavi Rachuri Dublin Jerome High School Sonia Robinson Hathaway Brown School Mahee Shah Hathaway Brown School Kathleen Smith Springfield-Clark County Tori Smith Magnificat High School Maggie Smith Padua Franciscan High School Sahana Srikanth William Mason High School Sosena Tefera Anderson High School Rachel Tong Olentangy Orange High School Kaovya Vel Westlake High School Zaynah Wahab Solon High School

2025 Ohio Affiliate Honorable Mentions

Student's Name School Name Emily Ahmad Centerville High School Aanvi Dogra Dublin Jerome High School Mengxin Deng Magnificat High School Kayleise Travis Magnificat High School Bohdan Chuprynka North Royalton High School Sophia Regoli Canal Winchester High School Gautami Kondekar Dublin Jerome High School Olivia Scarlatella Felicity-Franklin High School Yujing Li North Royalton High School Charlie Clements Stow-Munroe Falls High School Vidhissha Sharma Solon High School Sanyu Karathody North Royalton High School Tiffany Perez Garcia Springfield-clark County Amritha Kishan Solon High School Haasini Sanisetty Hathaway Brown School Harman Kaur Dayton Regional Stem School Ravia Bhullar Nordonia High School Sophia Swartwood Padua Franciscan High School Cailyn Hua Western Reserve Academy

2025 Ohio Affiliate Rising Stars

Student's Name School Name Siyuan Zhang Solon High School Giana Trolio Ursuline High School Maya School Sensabaugh C-TEC Career And Technology Education Centers of Licking County Riley Wilkerson Ross High School Kaavya Gulia Solon High School Anna McCracken Westerville South High School Alex Tehoke Padua Franciscan High School Victoria Goss Padua Franciscan High School Lyla Doucette Brecksville-Broadview Heights High

2025 Ohio Educator Winner

Jeff Rhodes - North Royalton High School

2025 Ohio Educator Honorable Mention

Greg Sauline - Ursuline High School

About NCWIT

NCWIT widens participation in the technology ecosystem through innovative programs and research.

This thriving community of more than 1,600 change leader organizations spanning K-12, Higher Education, and Industry works to expand access to critical knowledge and opportunities.

NCWIT helps organizations remain globally competitive in science and technology by creating environments where all students and employees thrive.

ABOUT NCWIT ASPIRATIONS IN COMPUTING (AiC)

Aspirations in Computing (AiC) opens pathways into technology from K-12 through career. AiC recognizes and celebrates students' technical aspirations and abilities, as well as the educators who support them. The program also provides an expansive community network to create opportunities that lead to careers in technology.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 40,000 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

Rhonda Crawford- Ohio Affiliate Program Coordinator

Ceylon Allmond- Master of Ceremonies & Planning Committee

Maria Smith- Planning Committee & Host

Navarre Medlock- Planning Committee & Photographer

Jessica Kennedy- Planning Committee & RSVP Table

Shawanay Kirksey - Volunteer & RSVP Table

Matthew Prioletti- Communications Partner

Partners:

Eva Bradshaw - NCWIT Regional Affiliate Program Manager

Serina Shores - Ohio Affiliate Co-ProgramCoordinatorHuntington Bank

Panelists:

Dieynabou Diallo - 2025 Ohio Collegiate Finalist & 3rd year student at OSU

Jay Shaffstall - Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Muskingum University

Ava Scherocman - 2020 Ohio Winner & Computer Science Major at OSU

