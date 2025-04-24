NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace and Utah State University Sign Research MOU to Study Human Adaptation in Spaceflight

In a pioneering step toward advancing human performance in space, Uplift Aerospace (Symbol:NRPI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Utah State University (USU) to conduct groundbreaking research on vestibular habituation in preparation for spaceflight. The study aims to investigate how the human vestibular system-critical for balance and spatial orientation - can become better adapted to microgravity to improve astronaut performance and reduce space motion sickness.

Under the terms of the MOU, two of Uplift Aerospace's commercial spaceflight researchers, Dr. Ruben F. Salinas and Aaron Newman, will perform research on a suborbital spaceflight. USU will lead the experimental design, testing, and perform data analysis. It is expected that findings may play a critical role in future astronaut readiness programs as countermeasures for motion sickness during launch, reentry, and long-duration space missions.

"We're excited to explore how simple interventions can adapt human physiology to the challenges of microgravity," said Dr. Salinas. "Understanding how our bodies respond and adapt to spaceflight is the next frontier for human performance. It's an honor to contribute to research that supports the future of space exploration and has the potential to advance health and wellness innovations here on Earth."

Echoing the importance of the study, fellow spaceflight researcher and entrepreneur Aaron Newman added, "Throughout my career-from exploring some of the most extreme environments on Earth to launching ventures at the edge of what's possible-I've seen how innovation is driven by pushing limits. This research is part of that same spirit. As fellow members of the Explorers Club, Ruben and I are jointly studying the human body's adaptability to space travel. In doing so, we're not just opening doors for future astronauts but expanding what's possible for humanity."

Through the MOU, USU has granted Uplift Aerospace the first right of refusal to negotiate an exclusive license for any USU-developed technology and intellectual property arising from this joint research collaboration.

"This partnership represents a vital step toward improving human adaptability in space," said Josh Hanes, CEO of Uplift Aerospace. "By combining real-world flight access with USU's research excellence, we're working to unlock the next generation of human performance and wellness tools for space exploration." For more information about Uplift Aerospace's research and commercial space programs, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com.

About Uplift Aerospace

Uplift Aerospace (Symbol: NRPI) is a space technology company based in Park City, Utah, advancing workforce development through immersive education, scientific research, and commercial spaceflight. Its software division, Starborn Academy, provides education and entertainment solutions that integrate training simulations with real-world experiences to build proficiency through hands-on, problem-based learning. Uplift also supports research and flight operations through partnerships with universities and research institutions.

About Utah State University

Utah State University (USU) is a premier land- and space-grant institution committed to excellence, access, and inclusion. Since its founding in 1888, USU has evolved from a small agricultural college tucked away in the Northern Utah mountains to a thriving, R1 research university with locations serving the entire state of Utah and known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership. Located within USU, the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services is committed to providing timely and relevant solutions that help individuals and communities reach their full potential and enrich their lives. It serves the public by offering interdisciplinary training for students and professionals while creating an environment that fosters cutting-edge research on innovative human service practices. The college's goal at USU is to create pathways for human development by empowering people to fully realize their potential.

Media Contact

Uplift Aerospace: Emily Higgins - press@upliftaerospace.com

