Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
PR Newswire
24.04.2025 16:42 Uhr
110 Leser
Europi Property Group publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2024

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual and Sustainability Report 2024 is now available on the company's website https://europi.se/bond-investors/.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Willén, CEO, Europi Property Group

+46 (0) 8 411 55 77

E-mail: info@europi.se

About Europi (https://europi.se/):

Europi Property Group is a pan-European real estate investment company with offices in London and Stockholm, investing discretionary capital across all segments with a flexible investment strategy. Europi has since inception completed public and private transactions of more than €700m in gross asset value alongside its established network of local operating partners and completed four successful exits. By combining a truly entrepreneurial, active ownership approach with focus on social and environmental sustainability, Europi generates long term value and positive impact for all stakeholders.

This information is information that Europi Property Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:30 CET on 24 April 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/europi-property-group/r/europi-property-group-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2024,c4140090

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22182/4140090/3408640.pdf

Europi Annual and Sustainability Report 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europi-property-group-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2024-302437483.html

