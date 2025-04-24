From Billboard to Backseat: Nickelytics, Branded Cities, and Ivee Transform OOH Advertising for DTC Brands

Revolutionary omnichannel campaign achieves "Breakout" status on Google Trends with a 5,000%+ increase in search for Athena Club, Fly By Jing, Wild, ThirdLove, Mene, and Caraway Home.

Nickelytics , in partnership with Branded Cities and Ivee , has launched a geo-targeted advertising initiative in Times Square and select prime locations throughout New York City, showcasing six rapidly expanding consumer brands.

With a prominent placement on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square for awareness and interactive ad units in NYC taxis running Ivee's Smart Taxi software for consideration and action. The two-week campaign showed how contextually relevant, location-based media drives measurable engagement and reinforces omnichannel OOH effectiveness:

Breakout" status on Google Trends for each DTC brand with an increase of 5,000%+ in search growth.

3 million+ impressions.

820,000 minutes of in-car time with the brand.

Precision-targeted CPG ad placement: 73% of in-car ads played within 5 minutes of the nearest Target location.

Click-through rates (CTR) as high as 27%.

"Branded Cities' NASDAQ Tower in Times Square packed a punch for Nickelytics, allowing their brands to reach audiences with high-impact imagery, driving online action," said Roger Wood, Director of Digital Growth/Programmatic, Branded Cities.

The multi-brand initiative was powered by Nickelytics' proprietary DOOH platform, acquired in 2024 by Kiwibot and integrated with Vistar Media's SSP.

"We're thrilled to seize the opportunity to partner with Branded Cities and Ivee, empowering brands to rise above the din in one of the world's most fiercely competitive media markets," said Bo Sijuade, Director, DOOH, Nickelytics.

"Modern marketers need to demonstrate performance at every stage of the funnel," said Dave Matthews, VP of Product for Ivee. "This campaign not only drove mass awareness but also delivered measurable engagement, proving that OOH can be a full-funnel performance marketing solution."

"As an integrated partner with Nickelytics, Vistar Media's SSP provided access to some of the most in-demand OOH inventory, allowing the brand to secure premium placements - including iconic spectaculars - through the efficiency of programmatic buying," said Lucy Markowitz, SVP, GM of the US Marketplace at Vistar Media. This campaign shows how programmatic DOOH empowers brands to reach consumers in the world's highest-traffic locations while delivering measurable, performance-driven outcomes."

About Nickelytics:

Nickelytics, owned by Kiwibot, is the leader in last-mile advertising, leveraging its vast DOOH and mobility OOH network to help brands precisely engage audiences. Their platform streamlines campaign execution, while sophisticated attribution ensures quantifiable outcomes and strong ROI.

About Branded Cities

Branded Cities, owned by EL Media and Shamrock Capital, is a leading Out-of-Home media company with an integrated network of premier digital and static signage across North America. Its media assets span some of the largest markets in the US and Canada and are situated in the most valuable Out-of-Home environments, such as Times Square and the Las Vegas Strip. Branded Cities empowers brands with North America's most desirable, hard-to-reach audiences.

About Ivee

Ivee creates in-vehicle experiences that help people make the most of their time in transit. Our personalized infotainment software has something for every passenger, whether they want to read the news, catch up on work, or even get recommendations for where to eat at their destination.

