Software Effective Solutions: SFWJ/MedCana Announces Another Large Reduction to its Outstanding Shares

88,943,841 shares will be reduced from the current Outstanding share count

Software Effective Solutions Corp. (OTC PINK:SFWJ), doing business as MedCana, is canceling 16,193,760 million shares and swapping 72,750,081 million shares of its Common stock.

All 88,943,841 shares will show a reduction in the outstanding share count. The 72,750,081 million shares will be swapped for a Preferred share, allowing the holder to convert back to Common stock in 12 months from the issuance date.

The Company is working to reduce the share structure and increase shareholder value significantly.

José Gabriel Díaz, our CEO, stated, "These reductions, coupled with the execution of our business plan in Colombia, will have a positive effect on all shareholders."

About SFWJ/MedCana

MedCana is a U.S.-based public company operating in the international medical cannabis sector. Through its Colombian operations and strategic partnerships, MedCana is focused on the production, research, and global distribution of high-quality pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.

For more information, please visit: www.MedCana.co

Or connect with us via:

Email: Info@MedCana.co

MedCana | LinkedIn

https://X.com/@MedcanaCo

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Software Effective Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire