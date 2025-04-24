i-80 Gold Corp: i-80 Gold Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

RENO, Nev., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80 Gold", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Chawrun as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), effective April 30, 2025. Paul is an accomplished executive mining engineer with over 30 years of technical, operating, and corporate leadership experience, after beginning his career as an exploration geologist. His work spans a range of commodities, focusing on gold mining throughout most of his career, with a proven track record of permitting, building, and operating gold mines globally.

"We are pleased to welcome Paul to i-80 Gold's leadership team during a pivotal time in our Company's growth," stated Richard Young, Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a wealth of experience in advancing open pit and underground operations through feasibility, engineering, and construction into production. Having worked closely together in the past, I am confident that Paul's deep technical expertise and strategic insight will be instrumental in executing our new development plan."

Most recently, Mr. Chawrun served as COO and Executive Vice President at Centerra Gold where he oversaw improvements in safety and engineering standards, operating cost reductions, start-up of operations, and life of mine expansions for three operations. Additionally, he was responsible for the advancement of Centerra's development projects and exploration geology. Prior to that, he was COO of Teranga Gold where he played a key role in transitioning the company from a single asset to a multi-asset West African mid-tier gold producer. His contributions included leading a mill expansion, overseeing the construction and operation of a new mine, and driving the acquisition and integration of the high-grade refractory Massawa gold project through advanced technical studies. His previous work experience includes senior management roles in operations at Fording Inc. and Suncor Energy, as well as technical services and corporate development roles at various mine development companies, including Detour Gold where he was responsible for overseeing the technical development of the Detour Lake project, which later became a significant gold producing operation in northeastern Ontario.

Paul Chawrun, incoming COO commented, "i-80 Gold's impressive project pipeline, strategically located in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, presents a unique opportunity to help shape the next major gold story in Nevada. To-date, the team has delivered compelling preliminary economics across the portfolio and established a solid foundation for growth. With substantial high-grade resources already outlined and meaningful upside potential, I look forward to advancing these assets through feasibility and beyond, supporting the Company's transformation into a mid-tier gold producer over the coming years."

A professional engineer, Mr. Chawrun holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Science in Geology from McMaster University, and a Master of Business Administration from Athabasca University.

Upon Mr. Chawrun's start date of April 30, 2025, Matthew Gili will resign from his position as President and COO and will assist with the transition period. Upon his departure, Mr. Young will assume the role of President in addition to his current position as Chief Executive Officer.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada -focused mining company committed to building a mid-tier gold producer through a new development plan to advance its high-quality asset portfolio. The Company is the fourth largest gold mineral resource holder in the state with a pipeline of high-grade development and production-stage projects strategically located in Nevada's most prolific gold-producing trends. Leveraging its fully permitted central processing facility following an anticipated refurbishment, i-80 Gold is executing a hub-and-spoke regional mining and processing strategy to maximize efficiency and growth. i-80 Gold's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:IAU) and the NYSE American (NYSE:IAUX). For more information, visit www.i80gold.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the Company's ability to execute on its new development plan, advance its assets through feasibility toward construction and production, realize its exploration potential, transform into a mid-tier gold producer over the coming years, and become the next major gold story in Nevada. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release or as of the dates specified in such statements, and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labor unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, please see "Risks Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 for more information regarding risks pertaining to the Company, which is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are encouraged to carefully review these risk factors as well as the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators.

