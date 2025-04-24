Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 First Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $586,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $626,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
"Loan growth was muted to start the year as market turbulence caused some of our customers to delay projects," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "On a brighter note, we were grateful to have received the 'Best Community Banks to Work For' Award at the ICBA's Live Conference in Nashville in March. Our employees continue to do a great job living our values of Truth, Humility, Impact, Now and Connection."
Loans
Loans totaled $166.1 million at March 31, 2025, down $1.0 million, or less than 1%, from December 31, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Change
Real estate loans
One- to four-family residential
$
82,025
$
81,097
$
928
1
%
Commercial real estate
22,103
22,108
(5)
-
Construction and land
32,038
32,941
(903)
(3)
Multi-family residential
2,530
2,570
(40)
(2)
Total real estate loans
138,696
138,716
(20)
-
Other loans
Commercial and industrial
25,447
26,439
(992)
(4)
%
Consumer
1,934
1,921
13
1
Total other loans
27,381
28,360
(979)
(3)
Total loans
$
166,077
$
167,076
$
(999)
(1)
The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Change
Commercial real estate
Retail
$
3,723
$
4,005
$
(282)
(7)
%
Hospitality
3,342
3,460
(118)
(3)
Restaurants
1,070
1,091
(21)
(2)
Oilfield services
393
402
(9)
(2)
Other non-owner occupied
2,479
2,658
(179)
(7)
Other owner occupied
11,096
10,492
604
6
Total commercial real estate
$
22,103
$
22,108
$
(5)
-
Construction and land
Multi-family residential
$
11,297
$
10,031
$
1,266
13
%
Health service facilities
8,626
7,139
1,487
21
Hospitality
2,716
2,716
-
-
Retail
6,077
5,106
971
19
Other commercial construction and land
1,791
4,364
(2,573)
(59)
Consumer residential construction and land
1,531
3,585
(2,054)
(57)
Total construction and land
$
32,038
$
32,941
$
(903)
(3)
Commercial and industrial
Oilfield services
$
8,474
$
14,823
$
(6,349)
(43)
%
Industrial equipment
8,285
2,831
5,454
193
Professional services
3,119
3,127
(8)
(0)
Other commercial and industrial
5,569
5,658
(89)
(2)
Total commercial and industrial loans
$
25,447
$
26,439
$
(992)
(4)
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
At March 31, 2025, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.7 million, down $103,000, or 6%, from $1.8 million at December 31, 2024 primarily due to a decline in foreclosed assets. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.63% and 0.66% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 0.99% and 0.98% of total loans at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, 98% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.
At both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $2.5 million, or 1.51% of total loans. The provision for credit losses was zero for the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $39,000 during the first quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs during the first quarter of 2025 were primarily related to residential mortgage loans and overdrawn deposit accounts.
Deposits
Total deposits were $180.6 million at March 31, 2025, down $5.1 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2024. Total deposits averaged $177.1 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $171.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The fluctuations in total deposits were mainly due to public funds. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Change
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
26,093
$
28,281
$
(2,188)
(8)
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
42,737
48,334
(5,597)
(12)
Money market
9,737
10,729
(992)
(9)
Savings
42,542
37,639
4,903
13
Certificates of deposit
59,489
60,691
(1,202)
(2)
Total deposits
$
180,598
$
185,674
$
(5,076)
(3)
The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 92% at March 31, 2025, compared to 90% at December 31, 2024.
Total public fund deposits amounted to $29.8 million, or 17% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025, compared to $35.6 million, or 19% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, approximately 80% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market.
Capital and Share Repurchases
At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $80.6 million, or 29.7% of total assets, and $80.2 million, or 29.0% of total assets, respectively.
The Company repurchased 72,949 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.86 during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 120,977 shares at an average cost per share of $11.70 during the fourth quarter of 2024. Under the Company's November 2024 Repurchase Plan, 114,201 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at March 31, 2025. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through March 31, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,084,799 shares of its common stock, or approximately 21% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.93. At March 31, 2025, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,205,201.
Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.89%, down three basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the first quarter of 2025, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.54%, down three basis points from the prior quarter, and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.56%, down one basis point from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, down $107,000, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Total interest income was down $137,000, or 4%, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to a decline in income on residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, and interest-earning cash. Total interest expense decreased $30,000, or 3%, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank's $20.0 million BTFP advance was paid off, which led to a decline in interest expense on borrowings of $112,000 for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decline in interest expense on borrowings was partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits that was largely driven by an increase in the cost of public fund deposits.
The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.
Three Months Ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
Loans receivable(1)
$
166,145
$
2,738
6.68
%
$
167,187
$
2,814
6.70
%
Investment securities(2)
46,960
275
2.35
47,764
273
2.30
Other interest earning assets
33,585
361
4.36
36,107
424
4.66
Total interest-earning assets
$
246,690
$
3,374
5.54
$
251,058
$
3,511
5.57
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits, money market, and
$
94,133
$
483
2.08
%
$
85,118
$
394
1.84
%
Certificates of deposit
55,846
458
3.32
57,031
465
3.24
Total interest-bearing deposits
149,979
941
2.54
142,149
859
2.40
Borrowings
9,573
68
2.85
18,663
180
3.85
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
159,552
$
1,009
2.56
$
160,812
$
1,039
2.57
Net interest-earning assets
$
87,138
$
90,246
Net interest income; average interest rate
$
2,365
2.98
%
$
2,472
3.00
%
Net interest margin (3)
3.89
3.92
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.
(2)
Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.
(3)
Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $553,000, up $216,000, or 64%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 included insurance proceeds of $216,000 for fire and flood damages related to foreclosed properties.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $2.2 million, up $160,000, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Foreclosed assets expense for the first quarter of 2025 included net losses of $88,000 on the sale of foreclosed properties.
Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, up $18,000, or 1%, from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in the cost of employee benefits for 2025.
Advertising and marketing expense totaled $39,000 for the first quarter of 2025, up $22,000, or 129%, from the prior quarter largely driven by an increase in business development activity during the first quarter of 2025.
Other non-interest expense totaled $207,000 for the first quarter of 2025, up $19,000, or 10%, from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in loan collection related expenses.
About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $271.6 million in assets at March 31, 2025. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
ASSETS
Non-interest-bearing cash
$
4,128
$
4,076
$
3,118
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
36,190
40,219
72,893
Total cash and cash equivalents
40,318
44,295
76,011
Investment securities:
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
29,840
28,712
25,534
Securities held-to-maturity
13,445
13,447
13,457
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
166,077
167,076
143,491
Allowance for credit losses
(2,500)
(2,522)
(2,068)
Loans receivable, net
163,577
164,554
141,423
Accrued interest receivable
866
851
733
Foreclosed assets
77
194
237
Premises and equipment, net
6,049
6,085
5,995
Stock in correspondent banks, at cost
809
1,961
1,898
Bank-owned life insurance
14,607
14,489
14,139
Other assets
2,060
2,109
2,622
TOTAL ASSETS
$
271,648
$
276,697
$
282,049
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
26,093
$
28,281
$
28,836
Interest-bearing
154,505
157,393
140,801
Total deposits
180,598
185,674
169,637
Borrowings
9,603
9,558
29,423
Other liabilities
856
1,261
1,736
TOTAL LIABILITIES
191,057
196,493
200,796
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
42
43
46
Additional paid-in capital
38,844
39,561
42,711
Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans
(5,649)
(5,702)
(6,169)
Retained earnings
50,446
49,860
48,260
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,092)
(3,558)
(3,595)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
80,591
80,204
81,253
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
271,648
$
276,697
$
282,049
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
2,738
$
2,814
$
2,214
Investment securities
275
273
325
Cash and due from banks
341
401
594
Other
20
23
22
Total interest income
3,374
3,511
3,155
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
941
859
769
Borrowings
68
180
293
Total interest expense
1,009
1,039
1,062
Net interest income
2,365
2,472
2,093
Provision for credit losses
-
-
95
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
2,365
2,472
1,998
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
197
201
203
Bank-owned life insurance
118
119
113
Loss on sales of investment securities
-
-
(5,507)
Other income on foreclosed assets
216
-
-
Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets
-
-
11
Other
22
17
17
Total non-interest income (loss)
553
337
(5,163)
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
1,245
1,227
1,260
Occupancy and equipment
199
193
196
Data processing and communication
182
179
794
Professional fees
101
94
107
Directors' fees
114
116
115
ATM and debit card
22
17
69
Foreclosed assets, net
89
7
8
Advertising and marketing
39
17
38
Other
207
188
204
Total non-interest expense
2,198
2,038
2,791
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
720
771
(5,956)
Income tax expense (benefit)
134
145
(1,267)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
586
$
626
$
(4,689)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
(1.15)
Diluted
0.16
0.16
(1.15)
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$
3,374
$
3,511
$
3,155
Total interest expense
1,009
1,039
1,062
Net interest income
2,365
2,472
2,093
Provision for credit losses
-
-
95
Total non-interest income (loss)
553
337
(5,163)
Total non-interest expense
2,198
2,038
2,791
Income tax expense (benefit)
134
145
(1,267)
Net income (loss)
$
586
$
626
$
(4,689)
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total loans
$
166,145
$
167,187
$
144,428
Total interest-earning assets
246,690
251,058
269,835
Total assets
268,232
272,443
286,708
Total interest-bearing deposits
149,979
142,149
146,201
Total interest-bearing liabilities
159,552
160,812
174,192
Total deposits
177,106
170,991
174,656
Total shareholders' equity
80,426
80,988
82,667
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.89
%
0.91
%
(6.58)
%
Return on average equity
2.96
3.08
(22.81)
Efficiency ratio
75.31
72.54
(90.93)
Net interest margin(TE)
3.89
3.92
3.12
Average equity to average assets
29.98
29.73
28.83
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)
46.95
45.81
52.09
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)
29.45
28.73
26.84
Total risk-based capital ratio(1)
48.20
47.06
53.34
NON-FINANCIAL DATA
Total employees (full-time equivalent)
49
49
47
Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period
4,205,201
4,278,150
4,558,329
(1)
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(continued)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Loans:
Beginning balance
$
2,522
$
2,414
$
2,124
Provision for credit losses
17
110
42
Charge-offs
(53)
(28)
(123)
Recoveries
14
26
25
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(39)
(2)
(98)
Ending balance
$
2,500
$
2,522
$
2,068
Unfunded commitments:
Beginning balance
$
121
$
231
$
257
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on
(17)
(110)
53
Ending balance
$
104
$
121
$
310
Total provision for credit losses
$
-
$
-
$
95
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
Non-accruing loans
$
1,554
$
1,567
$
1,453
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
91
64
29
Total non-performing loans
1,645
1,631
1,482
Foreclosed assets
77
194
237
Total non-performing assets
$
1,722
$
1,825
$
1,719
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.99
%
0.98
%
1.03
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.63
0.66
0.61
(1)
Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.
