Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 First Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $586,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $626,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Loan growth was muted to start the year as market turbulence caused some of our customers to delay projects," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "On a brighter note, we were grateful to have received the 'Best Community Banks to Work For' Award at the ICBA's Live Conference in Nashville in March. Our employees continue to do a great job living our values of Truth, Humility, Impact, Now and Connection."

Loans

Loans totaled $166.1 million at March 31, 2025, down $1.0 million, or less than 1%, from December 31, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Change Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 82,025

$ 81,097

$ 928

1 % Commercial real estate



22,103



22,108



(5)

-

Construction and land



32,038



32,941



(903)

(3)

Multi-family residential



2,530



2,570



(40)

(2)

Total real estate loans



138,696



138,716



(20)

-

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



25,447



26,439



(992)

(4) % Consumer



1,934



1,921



13

1

Total other loans



27,381



28,360



(979)

(3)

Total loans

$ 166,077

$ 167,076

$ (999)

(1)



The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Change Commercial real estate























Retail

$ 3,723

$ 4,005

$ (282)

(7) % Hospitality



3,342



3,460



(118)

(3)

Restaurants



1,070



1,091



(21)

(2)

Oilfield services



393



402



(9)

(2)

Other non-owner occupied



2,479



2,658



(179)

(7)

Other owner occupied



11,096



10,492



604

6

Total commercial real estate

$ 22,103

$ 22,108

$ (5)

-

Construction and land























Multi-family residential

$ 11,297

$ 10,031

$ 1,266

13 % Health service facilities



8,626



7,139



1,487

21

Hospitality



2,716



2,716



-

-

Retail



6,077



5,106



971

19

Other commercial construction and land



1,791



4,364



(2,573)

(59)

Consumer residential construction and land



1,531



3,585



(2,054)

(57)

Total construction and land

$ 32,038

$ 32,941

$ (903)

(3)

Commercial and industrial























Oilfield services

$ 8,474

$ 14,823

$ (6,349)

(43) % Industrial equipment



8,285



2,831



5,454

193

Professional services



3,119



3,127



(8)

(0)

Other commercial and industrial



5,569



5,658



(89)

(2)

Total commercial and industrial loans

$ 25,447

$ 26,439

$ (992)

(4)



Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2025, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.7 million, down $103,000, or 6%, from $1.8 million at December 31, 2024 primarily due to a decline in foreclosed assets. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.63% and 0.66% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 0.99% and 0.98% of total loans at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, 98% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $2.5 million, or 1.51% of total loans. The provision for credit losses was zero for the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $39,000 during the first quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs during the first quarter of 2025 were primarily related to residential mortgage loans and overdrawn deposit accounts.

Deposits

Total deposits were $180.6 million at March 31, 2025, down $5.1 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2024. Total deposits averaged $177.1 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $171.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The fluctuations in total deposits were mainly due to public funds. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Change Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 26,093

$ 28,281

$ (2,188)

(8) % Interest-bearing demand deposits



42,737



48,334



(5,597)

(12)

Money market



9,737



10,729



(992)

(9)

Savings



42,542



37,639



4,903

13

Certificates of deposit



59,489



60,691



(1,202)

(2)

Total deposits

$ 180,598

$ 185,674

$ (5,076)

(3)



The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 92% at March 31, 2025, compared to 90% at December 31, 2024.

Total public fund deposits amounted to $29.8 million, or 17% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025, compared to $35.6 million, or 19% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, approximately 80% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $80.6 million, or 29.7% of total assets, and $80.2 million, or 29.0% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 72,949 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.86 during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 120,977 shares at an average cost per share of $11.70 during the fourth quarter of 2024. Under the Company's November 2024 Repurchase Plan, 114,201 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at March 31, 2025. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through March 31, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,084,799 shares of its common stock, or approximately 21% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.93. At March 31, 2025, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,205,201.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.89%, down three basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the first quarter of 2025, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.54%, down three basis points from the prior quarter, and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.56%, down one basis point from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, down $107,000, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Total interest income was down $137,000, or 4%, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to a decline in income on residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, and interest-earning cash. Total interest expense decreased $30,000, or 3%, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank's $20.0 million BTFP advance was paid off, which led to a decline in interest expense on borrowings of $112,000 for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decline in interest expense on borrowings was partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits that was largely driven by an increase in the cost of public fund deposits.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.











































Three Months Ended



3/31/2025

12/31/2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate (TE)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate (TE) INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 166,145

$ 2,738

6.68 %

$ 167,187

$ 2,814

6.70 % Investment securities(2)



46,960



275

2.35





47,764



273

2.30

Other interest earning assets



33,585



361

4.36





36,107



424

4.66

Total interest-earning assets

$ 246,690

$ 3,374

5.54



$ 251,058

$ 3,511

5.57

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































Demand deposits, money market, and

savings accounts

$ 94,133

$ 483

2.08 %

$ 85,118

$ 394

1.84 % Certificates of deposit



55,846



458

3.32





57,031



465

3.24

Total interest-bearing deposits



149,979



941

2.54





142,149



859

2.40

Borrowings



9,573



68

2.85





18,663



180

3.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 159,552

$ 1,009

2.56



$ 160,812

$ 1,039

2.57

Net interest-earning assets

$ 87,138













$ 90,246











Net interest income; average interest rate

spread







$ 2,365

2.98 %







$ 2,472

3.00 % Net interest margin (3)













3.89















3.92







(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $553,000, up $216,000, or 64%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 included insurance proceeds of $216,000 for fire and flood damages related to foreclosed properties.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $2.2 million, up $160,000, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Foreclosed assets expense for the first quarter of 2025 included net losses of $88,000 on the sale of foreclosed properties.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, up $18,000, or 1%, from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in the cost of employee benefits for 2025.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $39,000 for the first quarter of 2025, up $22,000, or 129%, from the prior quarter largely driven by an increase in business development activity during the first quarter of 2025.

Other non-interest expense totaled $207,000 for the first quarter of 2025, up $19,000, or 10%, from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in loan collection related expenses.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $271.6 million in assets at March 31, 2025. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION























(Unaudited)





(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024 ASSETS

















Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 4,128

$ 4,076

$ 3,118 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



36,190



40,219



72,893 Total cash and cash equivalents



40,318



44,295



76,011 Investment securities:

















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



29,840



28,712



25,534 Securities held-to-maturity



13,445



13,447



13,457 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



166,077



167,076



143,491 Allowance for credit losses



(2,500)



(2,522)



(2,068) Loans receivable, net



163,577



164,554



141,423 Accrued interest receivable



866



851



733 Foreclosed assets



77



194



237 Premises and equipment, net



6,049



6,085



5,995 Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



809



1,961



1,898 Bank-owned life insurance



14,607



14,489



14,139 Other assets



2,060



2,109



2,622 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 271,648

$ 276,697

$ 282,049



















LIABILITIES

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing

$ 26,093

$ 28,281

$ 28,836 Interest-bearing



154,505



157,393



140,801 Total deposits



180,598



185,674



169,637 Borrowings



9,603



9,558



29,423 Other liabilities



856



1,261



1,736 TOTAL LIABILITIES



191,057



196,493



200,796



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock



42



43



46 Additional paid-in capital



38,844



39,561



42,711 Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(5,649)



(5,702)



(6,169) Retained earnings



50,446



49,860



48,260 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(3,092)



(3,558)



(3,595) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



80,591



80,204



81,253 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 271,648

$ 276,697

$ 282,049

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024 INTEREST INCOME

















Loans receivable, including fees

$ 2,738

$ 2,814

$ 2,214 Investment securities



275



273



325 Cash and due from banks



341



401



594 Other



20



23



22 Total interest income



3,374



3,511



3,155 INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits



941



859



769 Borrowings



68



180



293 Total interest expense



1,009



1,039



1,062 Net interest income



2,365



2,472



2,093 Provision for credit losses



-



-



95 Net interest income after provision for credit losses



2,365



2,472



1,998 NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts



197



201



203 Bank-owned life insurance



118



119



113 Loss on sales of investment securities



-



-



(5,507) Other income on foreclosed assets



216



-



- Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets



-



-



11 Other



22



17



17 Total non-interest income (loss)



553



337



(5,163) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits



1,245



1,227



1,260 Occupancy and equipment



199



193



196 Data processing and communication



182



179



794 Professional fees



101



94



107 Directors' fees



114



116



115 ATM and debit card



22



17



69 Foreclosed assets, net



89



7



8 Advertising and marketing



39



17



38 Other



207



188



204 Total non-interest expense



2,198



2,038



2,791 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



720



771



(5,956) Income tax expense (benefit)



134



145



(1,267) NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 586

$ 626

$ (4,689)



















Earnings (loss) per share:

















Basic

$ 0.16

$ 0.16

$ (1.15) Diluted



0.16



0.16



(1.15)



























CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





























Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024 EARNINGS DATA























Total interest income

$ 3,374



$ 3,511



$ 3,155

Total interest expense



1,009





1,039





1,062

Net interest income



2,365





2,472





2,093

Provision for credit losses



-





-





95

Total non-interest income (loss)



553





337





(5,163)

Total non-interest expense



2,198





2,038





2,791

Income tax expense (benefit)



134





145





(1,267)

Net income (loss)

$ 586



$ 626



$ (4,689)



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA























Total loans

$ 166,145



$ 167,187



$ 144,428

Total interest-earning assets



246,690





251,058





269,835

Total assets



268,232





272,443





286,708

Total interest-bearing deposits



149,979





142,149





146,201

Total interest-bearing liabilities



159,552





160,812





174,192

Total deposits



177,106





170,991





174,656

Total shareholders' equity



80,426





80,988





82,667



























SELECTED RATIOS























Return on average assets



0.89 %



0.91 %



(6.58) % Return on average equity



2.96





3.08





(22.81)

Efficiency ratio



75.31





72.54





(90.93)

Net interest margin(TE)



3.89





3.92





3.12

Average equity to average assets



29.98





29.73





28.83

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)



46.95





45.81





52.09

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)



29.45





28.73





26.84

Total risk-based capital ratio(1)



48.20





47.06





53.34



























NON-FINANCIAL DATA























Total employees (full-time equivalent)



49





49





47

Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period



4,205,201





4,278,150





4,558,329







(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (continued)





























Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES























Loans:























Beginning balance

$ 2,522



$ 2,414



$ 2,124

Provision for credit losses



17





110





42

Charge-offs



(53)





(28)





(123)

Recoveries



14





26





25

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(39)





(2)





(98)

Ending balance

$ 2,500



$ 2,522



$ 2,068



























Unfunded commitments:























Beginning balance

$ 121



$ 231



$ 257

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on

unfunded commitments



(17)





(110)





53

Ending balance

$ 104



$ 121



$ 310



























Total provision for credit losses

$ -



$ -



$ 95



























CREDIT QUALITY (1)























Non-accruing loans

$ 1,554



$ 1,567



$ 1,453

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



91





64





29

Total non-performing loans



1,645





1,631





1,482

Foreclosed assets



77





194





237

Total non-performing assets

$ 1,722



$ 1,825



$ 1,719



























Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.99 %



0.98 %



1.03 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.63





0.66





0.61







(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

