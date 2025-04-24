First Resource Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 First Quarter Results; Net Income Grew 27% Over Prior Year, Net Interest Margin Expands

EXTON, Pa., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "First Resource Bancorp achieved record profitability in the first quarter of 2025, driven by an improved net interest margin and robust deposit growth. Our disciplined approach to loan and deposit pricing continues to strengthen our bottom line, while our superior level of customer service has fueled continued balance sheet expansion. We are excited to start the year on such a strong note and look forward to building on this momentum."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2025 included:

Net income of $1.7 million exceeded the prior year by 27% and the prior quarter by 67%

Net interest margin expanded 10 basis points over the prior quarter to 3.60%

Total interest income grew 16% over the prior year first quarter

Net interest income grew 19% over the prior year first quarter

Earnings per share grew 30% over the prior year first quarter to $0.56 per share

Total deposits grew 4% during the first quarter, or 16% annualized

Book value per share grew 4% to $17.34 during the first quarter

Total assets grew $11.7 million, or 2%, ending the quarter at $675.3 million

Non-performing assets to total assets fell to 0.04% from 0.19% from the prior quarter

Ranalli added, "Our performance is driven not only by consistent growth, but also the upward repricing of loans originated during periods of historically low interest rates -a trend we expect to persist through the remainder of this year and into next. We also saw a decline in deposit costs compared to the previous quarter, while still achieving 4% deposit growth in the first quarter. Our strategic approach to rates has allowed us to steadily grow and quickly enhance our net interest margin."

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, totaled $1.7 million, or $0.56 per common share, marking a significant increase from $1.0 million, or $0.33 per share, in the previous quarter, and up from $1.3 million, or $0.43 per common share, in the same quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average assets rose to 1.06% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.92% in the first quarter of 2024. Similarly, the annualized return on average equity also improved, reaching 13.31%, up from 11.39% during the same period last year.

Total interest income was $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, a $95 thousand, or 1%, increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. This growth was fueled by a 1% increase in loans during the first quarter.

Total interest income increased by $1.4 million, marking a 16% increase from $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $9.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This growth was driven by a 10% year-over-year expansion in loans, complemented by an overall increase in loan yields.

Total interest expense fell by 2% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This decline was primarily driven by a 5 basis point reduction in the cost of money market accounts and a 24 basis point reduction in the cost of time deposits. These savings were partially offset by an increased volume of interest-bearing deposits. Additionally, interest expense on borrowings fell by 15%, resulting from a decrease in the average balance of overnight advances during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total interest expense increased by 13%, climbing from $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily driven by greater volumes of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 6 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits year-over-year. Interest expense on subordinated debt grew by 45%, while interest expense on borrowings declined by 27% when compared to the first quarter of 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, net interest income grew by $163 thousand, or 3%, compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin also increased to 3.60%, up from 3.50% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The overall yield on interest-earning assets rose by 5 basis points, primarily driven by a 5 basis point increase in loan yields to 6.47% for the quarter. Meanwhile, the cost of interest-bearing deposits dropped by 10 basis points to 3.39%, reflecting lower rates on money market and time deposit accounts, partially offset by increased volumes in those categories. As a result, the total cost of deposits fell by 4 basis points for the quarter, from 2.89% to 2.85%.

The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 was $174 thousand, down significantly from $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The elevated provision in the previous quarter was primarily attributable to a $1.0 million specific reserve established for a non-accrual commercial loan relationship, and that amount was subsequently charged off during the first quarter of 2025. An additional $100 thousand charge-off for an unrelated commercial loan, brought the total charge-offs for the quarter to $1.1 million. Year over year, the provision for credit losses rose $110 thousand from $64 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 to $174 thousand in the first quarter of 2025.

"The vast majority of the first quarter charge-offs had already been provided for through a specific reserve in the prior quarter, resulting in minimal impact on earnings this quarter," commented Ranalli. "Despite the charge-off decisions, we are actively pursuing all available collection options related to these loans."

As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 0.77%, down from 0.93% as of December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets consisted solely of non-performing loans, totaling $262 thousand as of March 31, 2025, a decrease from $1.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. There were no non-performing assets as of March 31, 2024. Non-performing assets to total assets stood at 0.04% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.19% as of December 31, 2024, and 0.00% at March 31, 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $349 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 21% increase from $289 thousand in the previous quarter, and a 12% decrease from $396 thousand in the same quarter of the prior year. Notably, swap referral fee income contributed $24 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $31 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $182 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. Gains on the sale of SBA loans were $87 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, compared to an immaterial amount in the fourth quarter of 2024, and none in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expenses increased $290 thousand, or 9%, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. This increase was driven by higher salaries & employee benefits, professional fees, advertising, data processing, and other costs. However, these increases were partially offset by decreases in occupancy & equipment.

Non-interest expenses increased $274 thousand, or 8%, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This rise was driven by increases in all categories when comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2024. The ratio of non-interest expenses to average assets was 2.25% in the first quarter of 2025, up from 2.07% in the previous quarter and down from 2.28% in the first quarter of the prior year.

Deposits for the first quarter experienced a net increase of $21.8 million, or 4%, rising from $552.2 million on December 31, 2024, to $574.0 million on March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits rose by 8% in the first quarter, increasing $6.8 million to $93.4 million, up from $86.6 million in the previous quarter. Interest-bearing checking balances rose by $6.6 million, or 17%, to $46.8 million, up from $40.1 the prior quarter. Money market deposits grew $10.3 million, or 4%, rising from $239.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, to $250.1 by the close of the first quarter of 2025. These gains were partially offset by a $2.0 million, or 1%, decline in time deposits, which fell from $185.7 million on December 31, 2024, to $183.7 million on March 31, 2025.

Between March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2025, total deposits grew 12%, driven by increases in interest-bearing checking accounts, money markets, and time deposits. This growth was partially offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits. As of March 31, 2025, approximately 82% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, up from 81% in the prior quarter.

The loan portfolio expanded by $6.6 million, representing a 1% increase, from $598.5 million on December 31, 2024, to $605.0 million on March 31, 2025. Robust growth in commercial business, construction loans, and consumer loans was partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate loans when comparing loan balances over the same period.

Ranalli noted, "Robust loan fundings in the first quarter were offset by several large loan payoffs. We consider the resulting relatively slow net loan growth in the first quarter to be an anomaly, with stronger growth expected for the remainder of the year."

Between March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, total loans expanded by 10%, with strong growth in all loan categories.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:



Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024











Commercial real estate $ 476,539,433

$ 480,933,654

$ 444,909,373 Commercial construction 46,800,635

39,760,197

35,337,226 Commercial business 63,018,850

59,862,802

51,780,407 Consumer 18,681,505

17,907,914

17,979,804











Total loans $ 605,040,423

$ 598,464,567

$ 550,006,810

Investment securities totaled $16.8 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $26.6 million on December 31, 2024. The held-to-maturity investment portfolio had a book value of $8.5 million and a fair market value of $7.5 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.0 million, compared to an unrealized loss of $1.1 million at year-end 2024. After tax, this loss amounts to $799 thousand, representing approximately 1.5% of total equity as of March 31, 2025. The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available-for-sale, with a book value of $9.4 million and a fair value of $8.3 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.1 million, compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2024. This unrealized loss, net of tax, totals $841 thousand and is reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.

On August 12, 2024, the Company announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 155,922 shares of its common stock. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 9,248 shares at a total cost of $136 thousand and an average price of $14.62 per share, a significant discount to book value per share of $17.34 at the end of the first quarter. As of March 31, 2025, 49,759 shares remained available for repurchase under the program.

Total stockholders' equity increased by $1.7 million, or 3%, rising from $50.3 million on December 31, 2024, to $52.0 million on March 31, 2025, largely driven by net income. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, book value per share increased by 61 cents, or 4%, reaching $17.34.

Selected Financial Data: Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024







Cash and due from banks $ 32,001,499

$ 17,837,920 Time deposits at other banks 100,000

100,000 Investments 16,832,703

26,611,867 Loans 605,040,423

598,464,567 Allowance for credit losses (4,649,701)

(5,574,679) Premises & equipment 7,612,821

7,551,410 Other assets 18,343,387

18,593,449







Total assets $ 675,281,132

$ 663,584,534







Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 93,370,878

$ 86,581,276 Interest-bearing checking 46,765,157

40,119,102 Money market 250,128,786

239,828,130 Time deposits 183,711,945

185,697,340 Total deposits 573,976,766

552,225,848 Short term borrowings 30,000,000

40,000,000 Long term borrowings 4,250,000

6,250,000 Subordinated debt 8,477,273

8,473,216 Other liabilities 6,574,889

6,341,010







Total liabilities 623,278,928

613,290,074







Common stock 3,100,773

3,100,773 Surplus 19,854,676

19,852,352 Treasury stock (1,422,978)

(1,316,876) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (840,523)

(964,821) Retained earnings 31,310,256

29,623,032







Total stockholders' equity 52,002,204

50,294,460







Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 675,281,132

$ 663,584,534

Performance Statistics

(unaudited)















Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2025 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Qtr Ended Sep. 30, 2024 Qtr Ended Jun. 30, 2024 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2024











Net interest margin 3.60 % 3.50 % 3.43 % 3.43 % 3.35 %











Nonperforming loans/ total loans 0.04 % 0.21 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %











Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.04 % 0.19 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %











Allowance for credit losses/ total loans 0.77 % 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.80 %











Average loans/average assets 93.0 % 93.2 % 92.9 % 92.7 % 92.4 %











Non-interest expenses * / average assets 2.25 % 2.07 % 2.17 % 2.21 % 2.28 %











Efficiency ratio 61.0 % 58.3 % 62.3 % 63.3 % 65.5 %











Earnings per share - basic and diluted $0.56 $0.33 $0.53 $0.44 $0.43











Book value per share $17.34 $16.73 $16.45 $15.78 $15.34











Total shares outstanding 2,998,977 3,006,039 3,004,689 3,098,431 3,096,138











Weighted average shares

outstanding 3,003,194 3,005,408 3,055,157 3,097,433 3,094,951











* Annualized

Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)





















Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2025

Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2024

Qtr. Ended Sep. 30, 2024

Qtr. Ended Jun. 30, 2024

Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2024



















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans, including fees $9,583,093

$9,512,689

$9,346,895

$8,859,695

$8,228,102 Securities 116,372

115,291

123,678

122,082

120,713 Other 47,421

24,256

25,135

34,964

31,735 Total interest income 9,746,886

9,652,236

9,495,708

9,016,741

8,380,550



















INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits 4,002,995

4,057,530

3,979,691

3,767,011

3,519,176 Borrowings 77,303

90,767

245,596

173,198

105,860 Subordinated debt 134,682

134,681

120,829

93,124

93,124 Total interest expense 4,214,980

4,282,978

4,346,116

4,033,333

3,718,160



















Net interest income 5,531,906

5,369,258

5,149,592

4,983,408

4,662,390



















Provision for credit losses 174,097

1,127,547

13,317

246,273

63,651



















Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,357,809

4,241,711

5,136,275

4,737,135

4,598,739



















NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Service charges and other fees 109,360

114,958

94,812

104,748

100,164 BOLI income 65,850

66,248

65,800

59,613

51,356 Gain on sale of SBA loans 86,860

(367)

59,296

-

- Swap referral fee income 24,201

31,030

-

62,460

182,060 Other 62,843

77,225

65,944

64,085

62,548 Total non-interest income 349,114

289,094

285,852

290,906

396,128



















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries & benefits 2,127,037

1,948,007

1,999,957

1,944,755

2,045,083 Occupancy & equipment 334,698

336,629

368,339

362,850

289,202 Professional fees 150,176

109,819

128,748

130,767

137,482 Advertising 108,721

77,809

76,383

81,510

81,745 Data processing 204,492

201,671

189,429

180,257

176,685 Other 664,334

625,603

622,590

636,589

584,926 Total non-interest expense 3,589,458

3,299,538

3,385,446

3,336,728

3,315,123



















Income before federal income

tax expense 2,117,465

1,231,267

2,036,681

1,691,313

1,679,744



















Federal income tax expense 430,241

223,486

413,607

342,880

348,807



















Net income $1,687,224

$1,007,781

$1,623,074

$1,348,433

$1,330,937

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

