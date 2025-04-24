Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $6.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 7, 2025.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Quarter over quarter net interest income grew by $1.4 million, resulting in eight basis points of net interest margin expansion. Contributing to this expansion was growth in net loans and deposits, coupled with a 24 basis point decrease in our cost of funds. We anticipate continued strong margin expansion into the June quarter, the final of our 2025 fiscal year."

Mr. Montanaro continued, "Despite recent fluctuations in US Treasury rates and broader market indices, our core business continues to perform exceedingly well and we are confident in our ability to sustain and enhance our performance in spite of the volatile environment."

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $7.73 billion at March 31, 2025, a increase of $1.8 million from December 31, 2024.

Investment securities totaled $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $17.3 million, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2024.

Loans receivable totaled $5.85 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $54.4 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2024, primarily reflecting growth in non-residential mortgage loans.

Deposits were $5.71 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $36.3 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by increases in interest bearing demand deposits and consumer savings deposits, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits. The decrease in non-interest bearing deposits was primarily attributable to a $29.3 million outflow from a single depositor who used the funds to finance the construction of a building. Excluding this single account, non-interest bearing deposits increased $14.9 million, or 2.5%.

Borrowings were $1.21 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $45.0 million, or 3.6%, from December 31, 2024, reflecting reductions in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") overnight borrowings.

At March 31, 2025, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.42 billion, representing 31.3% of total assets.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin expanded eight basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to 1.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase for the quarter was driven by the paydown of borrowings resulting from growth in lower cost deposits and broad based decreases in deposit rates, partially offset by reduced yields on interest-earning assets.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net interest income increased $1.4 million to $34.0 million from $32.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $511,000 and $685,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $226,000 and $288,000.

Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest income decreased $311,000, or 6.4%, to $4.6 million from $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by decreases in gain on sale of loans and electronic banking fees and charges.

Gain on sale of loans decreased $192,000 to $112,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from $304,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease largely reflected a seasonal decrease in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.

Electronic banking fees and charges decreased $102,000 to $391,000 for the quarter March 31, 2025 from $493,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease largely reflected the absence of a non-recurring increase recorded in the prior period.



Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $829,000, or 2.8%, to $30.4 million from $29.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits, net occupancy, advertising, and other expense.

Salary and benefits expense increased $121,000 to $17.7 million primarily driven by an increase of $546,000 in payroll taxes and employee benefits associated with the start of a new calendar year, partially offset by a $427,000 non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation.

Net occupancy expense of premises increased $244,000 to $3.1 million primarily driven by seasonally higher snow removal expenses, partially offset by a decrease in repairs and other maintenance expenses.

Advertising and marketing expense increased $298,000 to $609,000. This increase was primarily due to higher advertising expenses across various formats, driven by marketing campaigns supporting our loan and deposit growth initiatives.

Other expense increased $225,000 primarily driven by a $37,000 provision for credit losses related to off balance sheet commitments compared to a reversal for credit losses on off balance sheet commitments of $116,000 recorded in the prior comparative period. The remaining changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods generally reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, resulting in an effective tax rate of 15.3% and 16.0%, respectively.



Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets remained steady at $37.7 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Net charge-offs totaled $368,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $573,000, or 0.04% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $366,000, compared to $107,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by the charge-offs described above.

The ACL was $44.5 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2,000 from $44.5 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.

Capital

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.4%, to $11.58 while tangible book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.5%, to $9.80.

At March 31, 2025, total stockholders' equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $80.1 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $10.7 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $9.9 million were not reflected in total stockholders' equity.

At March 31, 2025, the Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.31% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as "well-capitalized" under regulatory guidelines.



This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.'s Q3 2025 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,095 $ 141,554 $ (15,459 ) -10.9 % Securities available for sale 1,003,393 1,018,279 (14,886 ) -1.5 % Securities held to maturity 124,859 127,266 (2,407 ) -1.9 % Loans held-for-sale 6,187 5,695 492 8.6 % Loans receivable 5,846,175 5,791,758 54,417 0.9 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,455 ) (44,457 ) (2 ) -0.0 % Net loans receivable 5,801,720 5,747,301 54,419 0.9 % Premises and equipment 44,192 45,127 (935 ) -2.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62,261 64,443 (2,182 ) -3.4 % Accrued interest receivable 28,521 27,772 749 2.7 % Goodwill 113,525 113,525 - - % Core deposit intangible 1,554 1,679 (125 ) -7.4 % Bank owned life insurance 303,629 301,339 2,290 0.8 % Deferred income taxes, net 52,913 53,325 (412 ) -0.8 % Other assets 64,292 84,080 (19,788 ) -23.5 % Total assets $ 7,733,141 $ 7,731,385 $ 1,756 0.0 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 587,118 $ 601,510 $ (14,392 ) -2.4 % Interest-bearing 5,120,230 5,069,550 50,680 1.0 % Total deposits 5,707,348 5,671,060 36,288 0.6 % Borrowings 1,213,976 1,258,949 (44,973 ) -3.6 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,981 17,986 1,995 11.1 % Other liabilities 43,723 38,537 5,186 13.5 % Total liabilities 6,985,028 6,986,532 (1,504 ) -0.0 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 646 646 - - % Paid-in capital 494,131 494,092 39 0.0 % Retained earnings 341,921 342,155 (234 ) -0.1 % Unearned ESOP shares (19,457 ) (19,943 ) 486 2.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,128 ) (72,097 ) 2,969 4.1 % Total stockholders' equity 748,113 744,853 3,260 0.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,733,141 $ 7,731,385 $ 1,756 0.0 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.67 % 9.63 % 0.04 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.31 % 8.27 % 0.04 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,580 64,580 - - % Book value per share $ 11.58 $ 11.53 $ 0.05 0.4 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.80 $ 9.75 $ 0.05 0.5 %

_________________________



(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Interest income Loans $ 64,768 $ 65,408 $ (640 ) -1.0 % Taxable investment securities 12,738 13,803 (1,065 ) -7.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 55 59 (4 ) -6.8 % Other interest-earning assets 1,773 2,215 (442 ) -20.0 % Total interest income 79,334 81,485 (2,151 ) -2.6 % Interest expense Deposits 34,912 36,721 (1,809 ) -4.9 % Borrowings 10,380 12,152 (1,772 ) -14.6 % Total interest expense 45,292 48,873 (3,581 ) -7.3 % Net interest income 34,042 32,612 1,430 4.4 % Provision for credit losses 366 107 259 242.1 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,676 32,505 1,171 3.6 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 573 627 (54 ) -8.6 % Gain on sale of loans 112 304 (192 ) -63.2 % Income from bank owned life insurance 2,617 2,619 (2 ) -0.1 % Electronic banking fees and charges 391 493 (102 ) -20.7 % Other income 869 830 39 4.7 % Total non-interest income 4,562 4,873 (311 ) -6.4 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,700 17,579 121 0.7 % Net occupancy expense of premises 3,075 2,831 244 8.6 % Equipment and systems 3,921 3,892 29 0.7 % Advertising and marketing 609 311 298 95.8 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,450 1,503 (53 ) -3.5 % Directors' compensation 326 361 (35 ) -9.7 % Other expense 3,309 3,084 225 7.3 % Total non-interest expense 30,390 29,561 829 2.8 % Income before income taxes 7,848 7,817 31 0.4 % Income taxes 1,200 1,251 (51 ) -4.1 % Net income $ 6,648 $ 6,566 $ 82 1.2 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ - Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ - Cash dividends declared $ 6,933 $ 6,933 $ - Dividend payout ratio 104.3 % 105.6 % -1.3 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,548 62,443 105 Diluted 62,713 62,576 137

Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,805,045 $ 5,762,053 $ 42,992 0.7 % Taxable investment securities 1,251,612 1,285,800 (34,188 ) -2.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 9,135 9,711 (576 ) -5.9 % Other interest-earning assets 110,736 116,354 (5,618 ) -4.8 % Total interest-earning assets 7,176,528 7,173,918 2,610 0.0 % Non-interest-earning assets 457,206 459,982 (2,776 ) -0.6 % Total assets $ 7,633,734 $ 7,633,900 $ (166 ) -0.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,405,974 $ 2,314,378 $ 91,596 4.0 % Savings 751,243 711,801 39,442 5.5 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,215,767 1,216,948 (1,181 ) -0.1 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 730,612 730,773 (161 ) -0.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,103,596 4,973,900 129,696 2.6 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,028,958 1,085,455 (56,497 ) -5.2 % Other borrowings 93,389 156,522 (63,133 ) -40.3 % Total borrowings 1,122,347 1,241,977 (119,630 ) -9.6 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,225,943 6,215,877 10,066 0.2 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 602,647 604,915 (2,268 ) -0.4 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 59,919 65,258 (5,339 ) -8.2 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 662,566 670,173 (7,607 ) -1.1 % Total liabilities 6,888,509 6,886,050 2,459 0.0 % Stockholders' equity 745,225 747,850 (2,625 ) -0.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,633,734 $ 7,633,900 $ (166 ) -0.0 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.27 % 115.41 % -0.14 % -0.1 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Variance

or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.46 % 4.54 % -0.08 % Taxable investment securities 4.07 % 4.29 % -0.22 % Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.43 % 2.42 % 0.01 % Other interest-earning assets 6.40 % 7.62 % -1.22 % Total interest-earning assets 4.42 % 4.54 % -0.12 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.73 % 2.96 % -0.23 % Savings 1.30 % 1.29 % 0.01 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.73 % 4.06 % -0.33 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.58 % 2.70 % -0.12 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.74 % 2.95 % -0.21 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.63 % 3.78 % -0.15 % Other borrowings 4.41 % 4.88 % -0.47 % Total borrowings 3.70 % 3.91 % -0.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.91 % 3.15 % -0.24 % Interest rate spread(2) 1.51 % 1.39 % 0.12 % Net interest margin(3) 1.90 % 1.82 % 0.08 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.24 % 0.26 % -0.02 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.59 % 1.55 % 0.04 % Efficiency ratio(4) 78.72 % 78.86 % -0.14 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.01 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.57 % 3.51 % 0.06 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5) 4.28 % 4.21 % 0.07 %

_________________________



(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,095 $ 141,554 $ 155,574 $ 63,864 $ 71,027 Securities available for sale 1,003,393 1,018,279 1,070,811 1,072,833 1,098,655 Securities held to maturity 124,859 127,266 132,256 135,742 139,643 Loans held-for-sale 6,187 5,695 8,866 6,036 4,117 Loans receivable 5,846,175 5,791,758 5,784,246 5,732,787 5,758,336 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,455 ) (44,457 ) (44,923 ) (44,939 ) (44,930 ) Net loans receivable 5,801,720 5,747,301 5,739,323 5,687,848 5,713,406 Premises and equipment 44,192 45,127 45,189 44,940 45,053 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62,261 64,443 57,706 80,300 81,347 Accrued interest receivable 28,521 27,772 29,467 29,521 31,065 Goodwill 113,525 113,525 113,525 113,525 210,895 Core deposit intangible 1,554 1,679 1,805 1,931 2,057 Bank owned life insurance 303,629 301,339 300,186 297,874 296,493 Deferred income taxes, net 52,913 53,325 50,131 50,339 47,225 Other assets 64,292 84,080 67,540 98,708 100,989 Total assets $ 7,733,141 $ 7,731,385 $ 7,772,379 $ 7,683,461 $ 7,841,972 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 587,118 $ 601,510 $ 592,099 $ 598,366 $ 586,089 Interest-bearing 5,120,230 5,069,550 4,878,413 4,559,757 4,622,961 Total deposits 5,707,348 5,671,060 5,470,512 5,158,123 5,209,050 Borrowings 1,213,976 1,258,949 1,479,888 1,709,789 1,722,178 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,981 17,986 17,824 17,409 17,387 Other liabilities 43,723 38,537 52,618 44,569 44,279 Total liabilities 6,985,028 6,986,532 7,020,842 6,929,890 6,992,894 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 646 646 646 644 644 Paid-in capital 494,131 494,092 493,523 493,680 493,187 Retained earnings 341,921 342,155 342,522 343,326 440,308 Unearned ESOP shares (19,457 ) (19,943 ) (20,430 ) (20,916 ) (21,402 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,128 ) (72,097 ) (64,724 ) (63,163 ) (63,659 ) Total stockholders' equity 748,113 744,853 751,537 753,571 849,078 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,733,141 $ 7,731,385 $ 7,772,379 $ 7,683,461 $ 7,841,972 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.67 % 9.63 % 9.67 % 9.81 % 10.83 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.31 % 8.27 % 8.31 % 8.43 % 8.34 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,580 64,580 64,580 64,434 64,437 Book value per share $ 11.58 $ 11.53 $ 11.64 $ 11.70 $ 13.18 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.80 $ 9.75 $ 9.85 $ 9.90 $ 9.87

_________________________



(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,733,406 $ 2,722,623 $ 2,646,187 $ 2,645,851 $ 2,645,195 Nonresidential mortgage 988,074 950,194 950,771 948,075 965,539 Commercial business 140,224 135,740 145,984 142,747 147,326 Construction 174,722 176,704 227,327 209,237 229,457 Total commercial loans 4,036,426 3,985,261 3,970,269 3,945,910 3,987,517 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,761,465 1,765,160 1,768,230 1,756,051 1,741,644 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 49,699 47,101 44,741 44,104 42,731 Other consumer 2,859 2,778 2,965 2,685 3,198 Total consumer loans 52,558 49,879 47,706 46,789 45,929 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,850,449 5,800,300 5,786,205 5,748,750 5,775,090 Unaccreted yield adjustments (4,274 ) (8,542 ) (1,959 ) (15,963 ) (16,754 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,846,175 5,791,758 5,784,246 5,732,787 5,758,336 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,455 ) (44,457 ) (44,923 ) (44,939 ) (44,930 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,801,720 $ 5,747,301 $ 5,739,323 $ 5,687,848 $ 5,713,406 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 37,683 37,697 39,854 39,882 39,546 Total nonperforming loans 37,683 37,697 39,854 39,882 39,546 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale - - - - - Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 37,683 $ 37,697 $ 39,854 $ 39,882 $ 39,546 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.69 % 0.70 % 0.69 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.49 % 0.49 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.50 % Classified loans $ 125,790 $ 132,216 $ 119,534 $ 118,700 $ 115,772 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.78 % ACL to nonperforming loans 117.97 % 117.93 % 112.72 % 112.68 % 113.61 % Net charge-offs $ 368 $ 573 $ 124 $ 3,518 $ 286 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.25 % 0.02 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 587,118 $ 601,510 $ 592,099 $ 598,367 $ 586,089 Interest-bearing demand 2,410,925 2,380,408 2,247,685 2,308,915 2,349,032 Savings 758,239 742,266 681,709 643,481 630,456 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,218,479 1,213,887 1,215,746 1,199,127 1,235,261 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 732,587 732,989 733,273 408,234 408,212 Interest-bearing deposits 5,120,230 5,069,550 4,878,413 4,559,757 4,622,961 Total deposits 5,707,348 5,671,060 5,470,512 5,158,124 5,209,050 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,028,976 1,028,949 1,209,888 1,534,789 1,457,178 Overnight borrowings 185,000 230,000 270,000 175,000 265,000 Total borrowings 1,213,976 1,258,949 1,479,888 1,709,789 1,722,178 Total funding $ 6,921,324 $ 6,930,009 $ 6,950,400 $ 6,867,913 $ 6,931,228 Loans as a % of deposits 101.8 % 101.4 % 105.1 % 110.4 % 109.8 % Deposits as a % of total funding 82.5 % 81.8 % 78.7 % 75.1 % 75.2 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 17.5 % 18.2 % 21.3 % 24.9 % 24.8 % Uninsured deposits: Uninsured deposits (reported)(1) $ 1,959,070 $ 1,935,607 $ 1,799,726 $ 1,772,623 $ 1,760,740 Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2) $ 799,238 $ 797,721 $ 773,375 $ 764,447 $ 718,026

_________________________



(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank. (2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Interest income Loans $ 64,768 $ 65,408 $ 66,331 $ 65,819 $ 64,035 Taxable investment securities 12,738 13,803 14,384 14,802 15,490 Tax-exempt investment securities 55 59 71 80 85 Other interest-earning assets 1,773 2,215 2,466 2,289 2,475 Total interest income 79,334 81,485 83,252 82,990 82,085 Interest expense Deposits 34,912 36,721 35,018 32,187 32,320 Borrowings 10,380 12,152 15,788 17,527 15,446 Total interest expense 45,292 48,873 50,806 49,714 47,766 Net interest income 34,042 32,612 32,446 33,276 34,319 Provision for credit losses 366 107 108 3,527 349 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,676 32,505 32,338 29,749 33,970 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 573 627 635 580 657 Gain (loss) on sale of loans 112 304 200 111 (712 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 2,617 2,619 2,567 3,209 3,039 Electronic banking fees and charges 391 493 391 1,130 464 Other income 869 830 833 776 755 Total non-interest income 4,562 4,873 4,626 5,806 4,203 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,700 17,579 17,498 17,266 16,911 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,075 2,831 2,798 2,738 2,863 Equipment and systems 3,921 3,892 3,860 3,785 3,823 Advertising and marketing 609 311 342 480 387 Federal deposit insurance premium 1,450 1,503 1,563 1,532 1,429 Directors' compensation 326 361 361 360 360 Goodwill impairment - - - 97,370 - Other expense 3,309 3,084 3,364 3,020 3,286 Total non-interest expense 30,390 29,561 29,786 126,551 29,059 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,848 7,817 7,178 (90,996 ) 9,114 Income taxes 1,200 1,251 1,086 (917 ) 1,717 Net income (loss) $ 6,648 $ 6,566 $ 6,092 $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397 Net income (loss) per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared $ 6,933 $ 6,933 $ 6,896 $ 6,903 $ 6,844 Dividend payout ratio 104.3 % 105.6 % 113.2 % -7.7 % 92.5 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,548 62,443 62,389 62,254 62,205 Diluted 62,713 62,576 62,420 62,330 62,211

Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,805,045 $ 5,762,053 $ 5,761,593 $ 5,743,008 $ 5,752,477 Taxable investment securities 1,251,612 1,285,800 1,314,945 1,343,541 1,382,064 Tax-exempt investment securities 9,135 9,711 12,244 13,737 14,614 Other interest-earning assets 110,736 116,354 131,981 128,257 125,155 Total interest-earning assets 7,176,528 7,173,918 7,220,763 7,228,543 7,274,310 Non-interest-earning assets 457,206 459,982 467,670 466,537 577,411 Total assets $ 7,633,734 $ 7,633,900 $ 7,688,433 $ 7,695,080 $ 7,851,721 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,405,974 $ 2,314,378 $ 2,282,608 $ 2,310,521 $ 2,378,831 Savings 751,243 711,801 668,240 631,622 635,226 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,215,767 1,216,948 1,203,770 1,208,101 1,257,362 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 730,612 730,773 551,819 405,697 448,151 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,103,596 4,973,900 4,706,437 4,555,941 4,719,570 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,028,958 1,085,455 1,325,583 1,507,192 1,428,801 Other borrowings 93,389 156,522 237,011 228,461 210,989 Total borrowings 1,122,347 1,241,977 1,562,594 1,735,653 1,639,790 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,225,943 6,215,877 6,269,031 6,291,594 6,359,360 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 602,647 604,915 599,095 589,438 581,870 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 59,919 65,258 69,629 62,978 65,709 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 662,566 670,173 668,724 652,416 647,579 Total liabilities 6,888,509 6,886,050 6,937,755 6,944,010 7,006,939 Stockholders' equity 745,225 747,850 750,678 751,070 844,782 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,633,734 $ 7,633,900 $ 7,688,433 $ 7,695,080 $ 7,851,721 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 115.27 % 115.41 % 115.18 % 114.89 % 114.39 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.46 % 4.54 % 4.61 % 4.58 % 4.45 % Taxable investment securities 4.07 % 4.29 % 4.38 % 4.41 % 4.48 % Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.43 % 2.42 % 2.32 % 2.32 % 2.32 % Other interest-earning assets 6.40 % 7.62 % 7.47 % 7.14 % 7.91 % Total interest-earning assets 4.42 % 4.54 % 4.61 % 4.59 % 4.51 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.73 % 2.96 % 3.13 % 3.06 % 3.08 % Savings 1.30 % 1.29 % 1.05 % 0.63 % 0.46 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.73 % 4.06 % 4.12 % 3.95 % 3.52 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.58 % 2.70 % 2.18 % 1.59 % 1.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.74 % 2.95 % 2.98 % 2.83 % 2.74 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.63 % 3.78 % 3.82 % 3.86 % 3.55 % Other borrowings 4.41 % 4.88 % 5.28 % 5.24 % 5.22 % Total borrowings 3.70 % 3.91 % 4.04 % 4.04 % 3.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.91 % 3.15 % 3.24 % 3.16 % 3.00 % Interest rate spread(2) 1.51 % 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.51 % Net interest margin(3) 1.90 % 1.82 % 1.80 % 1.84 % 1.89 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.21 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.55 % 6.58 % 1.48 % Efficiency ratio(4) 78.72 % 78.86 % 80.35 % 323.81 % 75.43 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.32 % -4.68 % 0.38 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.25 % -47.97 % 3.50 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5) 4.28 % 4.21 % 3.89 % 3.33 % 4.68 %

_________________________



(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Adjusted net income: Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,648 $ 6,566 $ 6,092 $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure - - - 392 - Goodwill impairment - - - 95,283 - Adjusted net income $ 6,648 $ 6,566 $ 6,092 $ 5,596 $ 7,397 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,648 $ 6,566 $ 6,092 $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 1,200 1,251 1,086 (917 ) 1,717 Provision for credit losses 366 107 108 3,527 349 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 8,214 $ 7,924 $ 7,286 $ (87,469 ) $ 9,463 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 62,548 62,443 62,389 62,254 62,205 Weighted average common shares - diluted 62,713 62,576 62,420 62,330 62,211 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic

(non-GAAP) $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ (1.41 ) $ 0.15 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ (1.41 ) $ 0.15 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,633,734 $ 7,633,900 $ 7,688,433 $ 7,695,080 $ 7,851,721 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.32 % -4.68 % 0.38 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.38 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 745,225 $ 747,850 $ 750,678 $ 751,070 $ 844,782 Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.25 % -47.97 % 3.50 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.25 % 2.98 % 3.50 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 745,225 $ 747,850 $ 750,678 $ 751,070 $ 844,782 Less: average goodwill (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (1,636 ) (1,761 ) (1,886 ) (2,006 ) (2,138 ) Total average tangible equity $ 630,064 $ 632,564 $ 635,267 $ 635,539 $ 631,749 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.28 % 4.21 % 3.89 % 3.33 % 4.68 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.28 % 4.21 % 3.89 % 3.58 % 4.68 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 30,390 $ 29,561 $ 29,786 $ 126,551 $ 29,059 Non-recurring transactions: Goodwill impairment - - - (97,370 ) - Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,390 $ 29,561 $ 29,786 $ 29,181 $ 29,059 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.55 % 6.58 % 1.48 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.55 % 1.52 % 1.48 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,390 $ 29,561 $ 29,786 $ 29,181 $ 29,059 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 34,042 $ 32,612 $ 32,446 $ 33,276 $ 34,319 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 4,562 4,873 4,626 5,806 4,203 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure - - - 392 - Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 38,604 $ 37,485 $ 37,072 $ 39,474 $ 38,522 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 78.72 % 78.86 % 80.35 % 323.81 % 75.43 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 78.72 % 78.86 % 80.35 % 73.92 % 75.43 %

