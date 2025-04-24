Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Wins Culture Excellence Award

Energage awarded Travel Nurses, Inc. with the 2025 Culture Excellence Award for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, and Purpose & Values

Travel Nurses, Inc. is proud to announce that it was named a 2025 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner by Energage. This national recognition highlights excellence in several key areas, including Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, and Purpose & Values.

Travel Nurses, Inc. was recognized for fostering a culture where new ideas are encouraged from all levels, supporting employees through flexible work options and attentive leadership. They reward team members meaningfully embedding its mission and values deeply into daily operations.

Energage is a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and recognize high-performing, people-first workplaces. The Top Workplaces program, with a 17-year history, honors organizations across the country and in more than 60 regional markets for their commitment to creating exceptional workplace cultures.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards are based entirely on employee feedback gathered through an engagement survey. This direct input from the Travel Nurses, Inc. team reflects the agency's commitment to creating an environment where healthcare professionals and internal staff feel valued, supported and empowered to make a difference.

"Our team is the heart of everything we do," said Bryan Burnett, CEO of Travel Nurses, Inc. "Receiving this award for all five categories reflects TNI's commitment to our mission and vision."

Details about Travel Nurses, Inc.'s workplace culture and the full list of Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award recipients can be found at Top Workplaces.

Contact Information:

Anna Joy Tamayo

Community and PR Manager

annajoy@travelnursesinc.com

901-347-0271

SOURCE: Travel Nurses Inc.

