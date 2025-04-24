Anzeige
24.04.2025
Truxton Trust Company: Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company ("Truxton" or "the Bank") and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 17% and 18%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

"We are pleased to start 2025 with another quarter of financial growth lead by our core businesses," said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. "Net Interest Income increased by 18% compared to the first quarter of 2024 while non-interest income increased by 23%. We achieved another quarterly earnings high-water mark while continuing to invest in technology and human capital to better serve our clients."

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income totaled $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, which was $657 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.2 million over the first quarter of 2024. Wealth revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $5.3 million, up 2% from the fourth quarter of 2024 and 8% from the first quarter of 2024. Other non-interest income was elevated due to capital advisory fee revenue associated with a successful sell-side engagement.
  • Loans increased by 5% to $702 million at quarter end compared to $670 million on December 31, 2024, and were up 6% compared to $660 million on March 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased by 19% from $866 million at December 31, 2024, to $1.03 billion at March 31, 2025, and were 21% higher in comparison to $850 million at March 31, 2024. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 2.90%, an increase of 11 basis points from the 2.79% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of 28 basis points from the 2.62% in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Cost of funds was 2.91% in the first quarter of 2025, down from 3.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and down from 3.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.7 million at quarter end March 31, 2025, compared to $6.4 million at December 31, 2024, and $6.3 million at March 31, 2024. For each of those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank's allowance for unfunded commitments was $589 thousand, $483 thousand, and $374 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank's capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.46% at March 31, 2025, compared to 10.63% at December 31, 2024, and 10.53% at March 31, 2024. Book value per common share was $34.46, $34.42, and $30.62 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
  • During the three months ended March 31, 2025, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.50 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 5,000 shares of its common stock for $400 thousand in aggregate, or an average price of $80.00 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Austin Branstetter
615-250-0783
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com		Media Relations
Swan Burrus
615-250-0773
swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
2025*		December 31,
2024		March 31,
2024*
ASSETS
Cash and due from financial institutions$10,704 $4,225 $4,909
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 24,887 25,698 34,361
Federal funds sold 10,231 4,054 6,733
Cash and cash equivalents 45,822 33,977 46,003
Time deposits in other financial institutions - 245 490
Securities available for sale 414,190 258,322 256,517
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 701,660 669,962 659,622
Allowance for credit losses** (6,708) (6,433) (6,324)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans - 20 48
Net loans 694,952 663,549 653,346
Bank owned life insurance 16,863 16,722 10,865
Restricted equity securities 3,718 2,272 1,822
Premises and equipment, net 3,176 3,293 2,089
Accrued interest receivable 4,989 4,567 4,522
Deferred tax asset, net 5,297 5,257 5,576
Other assets 14,440 15,577 16,484
Total assets$1,203,447 $1,003,781 $997,714
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non-interest bearing$127,851 $126,016 $126,838
Interest bearing$900,489 $740,406 $723,645
Total deposits 1,028,340 866,422 850,483
Federal funds purchased - - -
Swap counterparty cash collateral 2,790 4,230 5,570
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 45,000 8,250 3,250
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 2,400 - 22,700
Subordinated debt 14,439 14,426 14,514
Other liabilities 11,154 11,747 11,706
Total liabilities 1,104,123 905,075 908,223
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.10 par value$284 $286 $290
Additional paid-in capital 28,957 28,945 31,881
Retained earnings 75,396 61,316 65,035
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,365) (10,252) (12,055)
Net Income$5,052 $18,411 $4,340
Total shareholders' equity 99,324 98,706 89,491
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,203,447 $1,003,781 $997,714
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. **Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. The total excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments recorded in Other liabilities.
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025*		 December 31,
2024*		 March 31,
2024*
Non-interest income
Wealth management services$5,338 $5,242 $4,907
Capital advisory fees 555 70 40
Service charges on deposit accounts 45 85 91
Securities gains (losses), net 0 (122) 0
Bank owned life insurance income 142 124 58
Other 297 321 68
Total non-interest income 6,377 5,720 5,164
Interest income
Loans, including fees$10,378 $10,354 $10,357
Taxable securities 3,371 3,039 2,599
Tax-exempt securities 182 217 188
Interest bearing deposits 331 348 231
Federal funds sold 34 75 41
Total interest income 14,296 14,033 13,414
Interest expense
Deposits 6,599 6,798 6,450
Short-term borrowings 60 90 618
Long-term borrowings 199 85 15
Subordinated debentures 188 188 188
Total interest expense 7,046 7,161 7,270
Net interest income 7,250 6,872 6,144
Provision for credit losses 390 145 (6)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,860 6,727 6,150
Total revenue, net 13,237 12,447 11,314
Non interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 5,127 4,635 4,076
Occupancy 351 326 453
Furniture and equipment 109 107 4
Data processing 407 282 418
Wealth management processing fees 215 195 214
Advertising and public relations 53 96 34
Professional services 222 247 209
FDIC insurance assessments 108 33 190
Other 391 291 278
Total non interest expense 6,983 6,212 5,877
0
Income before income taxes 6,254 6,235 5,438
Income tax expense 1,202 1,242 1,104
Net income$5,052 $4,993 $4,334
Earnings per share:
Basic$1.75 $1.74 $1.49
Diluted$1.75 $1.74 $1.48
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
2024*		December 31,
2024*		March 31,
2024*
Per Common Share Data
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share
Basic$1.75$1.74$1.49
Diluted$1.75$1.74$1.48
Book value per common share$34.46$34.42$30.62
Tangible book value per common share$34.46$34.42$30.62
Basic weighted average common shares2,793,8342,787,8052,831,217
Diluted weighted average common shares2,797,3882,792,3632,838,003
Common shares outstanding at period end2,882,2412,867,8502,922,761
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio8.25%9.83%8.97%
Average Loans$691,360$667,957$656,790
Average earning assets (1)$1,047,778$998,861$958,138
Average total assets$1,085,506$1,025,415$970,228
Average shareholders' equity$99,923$97,026$89,441
Selected Asset Quality Measures
Nonaccrual loans$0$0$0
90+ days past due still accruing$0$11$0
Total nonperforming loans$0$11$0
Total nonperforming assets$0$11$0
Net charge offs (recoveries)$8$4$11
Nonperforming loans to assets0.00%0.00%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.00%0.00%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.00%0.00%0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans**0.96%0.96%0.96%
Net charge offs to average loans0.00%0.00%0.00%
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)
Tier 1 leverage10.46%10.63%10.53%
Common equity tier 113.82%15.19%14.58%
Total risk-based capital14.73%16.15%15.53%
Selected Performance Ratios
Efficiency ratio51.2%48.5%51.5%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.89%1.94%1.80%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE)20.50%20.47%19.52%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)20.50%20.47%19.52%
Net interest margin2.90%2.79%2.62%
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024* December 31, 2024* March 31, 2024*
Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense
Earning Assets
Loans$691,360 6.04$10,300 $667,957 6.08$10,215 $656,790 6.28$10,261
Loan fees$0 0.16$271 $0 0.09$146 $0 0.06$95
Loans with fees$691,360 6.2$10,571 667,957 6.17$10,361 $656,790 6.34$10,356
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0
Federal funds sold$3,308 4.15$34 $6,232 4.71$75 $3,255 4.93$41
Deposits with banks$29,756 4.51$331 $28,570 4.85$348 $19,536 4.75$231
Investment securities - taxable$291,104 4.63$3,371 $260,605 4.66$3,039 $245,516 4.23$2,599
Investment securities - tax-exempt$32,250 3.37$182 $35,497 3.65$217 $33,041 3.4$188
Total Earning Assets$1,047,778 5.62$14,489 $998,861 5.64$14,040 $958,138 5.66$13,415
Non interest earning assets
Allowance for loan losses (6,618) (6,359) (6,309)
Cash and due from banks$17,307 $5,985 $5,270
Premises and equipment$3,249 $3,305 $1,260
Accrued interest receivable$3,608 $3,721 $3,478
Other real estate$0 $0 $0
Other assets$37,447 $36,453 $30,494
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (17,265) (16,551) (22,103)
Total Assets$1,085,506 $1,025,415 $970,228
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand$326,793 3.04$2,448 $329,625 3.26$2,703 $330,343 3.53$2,898
Savings and money market$229,304 2.63$1,486 $200,257 2.83$1,427 $162,640 3.4$1,375
Time deposits - retail$12,965 3.61$115 $13,170 3.39$112 $15,557 3.43$133
Time deposits - wholesale$241,662 4.28$2,550 $228,144 4.46$2,556 $173,570 4.74$2,044
Total interest bearing deposits$810,724 3.3$6,599 $771,196 3.51$6,798 $682,110 3.8$6,450
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$20,369 3.9$199 $9,554 3.48$85 $3,401 1.7$15
Subordinated debt$14,687 5.09$188 $14,520 5.08$188 $14,610 5.09$188
Other borrowings$9,419 4.12$60 $12,369 4.04$90 $57,060 4.28$618
Total borrowed funds$44,475 4.02$447 $36,443 3.90$363 $75,071 4.32$821
Total interest bearing liabilities$855,199 3.34$7,046 $807,639 3.52$7,161 $757,181 3.85$7,271
Net interest rate spread 2.28$7,443 2.12$6,879 1.81$6,144
Non-interest bearing deposits$126,049 $115,593 $118,809
Other liabilities$4,335 $5,157 $4,797
Shareholder's equity$99,923 $97,026 $89,441
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,085,506 $1,025,415 $970,228
Cost of funds 2.91 3.08 3.33
Net interest margin 2.90 2.79 2.62
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

