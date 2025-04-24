Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt knallt's an der Börse! Diese Aktie hat das Zeug zum Überflieger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2025 16:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $1,307,716 or $0.51 per share, for the period ending March 31, 2025.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended
March 31
Income Statement 2025 2024
Interest Income 19,978,180 18,722,387
Interest Expense 10,515,928 10,455,963
Net Interest Income 9,462,252 8,266,424
Provision for Credit Losses 0 (440,000)
Noninterest Income 1,531,050 1,428,713
Noninterest Expenses (9,466,604) (8,453,319)
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 1,526,698 801,818
Income Tax (218,982) (87,133)
Net Income 1,307,716 714,685
Earnings per Share 0.51 0.28
Three Month Average
As of March 31 Ended March 31
Balance Sheet2025 2024 2025 2024
Total Assets1,877,362,025 1,832,966,265 1,880,610,912 1,807,631,873
Total Loans1,243,202,542 1,199,991,678 1,250,054,847 1,196,779,701
Deposits1,594,703,504 1,517,726,655 1,599,360,667 1,498,970,001
Stockholders' Equity173,736,749 164,835,517 172,762,422 164,583,709
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.